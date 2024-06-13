Best Meta Quest deals and bundles in June 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Meta

Right now, Amazon is offering some impressive, money-saving deals on the latest Meta Quest systems and accessories. So, if you've been thinking about taking your gaming experiences to a new level of fun and realism, now's a great time to purchase a Meta Quest system. If you want to experience the ultimate in immersive virtual experiences and the latest in what virtual reality and augmented reality has to offer, you'll want either the Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest 3 headset.

Best deals on Meta Quest systems and bundles in June 2024

Our in-house team of deal seeking experts has discovered the best deals you can snag right now on a Meta Quest system or bundle. Here are some of the best deals we've discovered that are available right now.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): $199 (20% off)

Amazon

While it's not the most current Meta Quest 3 headset, this version continues to be in high demand, thanks in part to its lower price. Right now, on Amazon, it's 20% off, so you'll pay just $199 for this all-in-one virtual reality headset that's earned 4.7 stars based on more than 73,500 reviews on Amazon.

You get the VR headset, two touch controllers, a charging cable, power adapter, glass spacer and four AA batteries included. This is everything you need to start experiencing the latest games and VR experiences, which includes more than 500 titles (sold separately).

Like all of the Meta Quest VR mixed reality headsets, you don't need to connect this one to a computer or console to enjoy all that it's capable of. And the system is rather portable, so you can easily take it with you. This system continues to be a best seller on Amazon, even though the more advanced Meta Quest 3 is now available, starting at around $500.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) with Active Pack: $229 (26% off)

Amazon

Check out this Meta Quest bundle that includes the Meta Quest 2 (128GB) headset along with the Active Pack. On Amazon, it's currently priced at just $229, which is 26% off it's usual $310 price.

In addition to the headset itself (and everything it normally includes), you'll also get a pair of wrist straps and adjustable knuckle straps.

With these accessories, you can protect your system and the room around you when the action gets intense. The wrist straps and adjustable knuckle straps can help keep your controllers firmly in your hands.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) Comfort bundle: $244 (29% off)

Amazon

Here's another bundle that includes the 128GB Meta Quest 2 headset, along with a carrying case and Elite Strap, which provides enhanced comfort around your head.

For a limited time, this bundle is on sale on Amazon for just $243, which is 29% off its usual $345 price.

The Meta Quest 2 is backwards compatible with older versions of Meta's mixed-reality headsets, so you can explore new titles and old favorites in the expansive Quest content library. However, games designed specifically for the Meta Quest 3 are not compatible with this system.

The included carrying case offers hard-shell protection for your headset and accessories. A dual zipper makes it easier to open and close the case, while internal moldings holds everything secure without the need for straps or harnesses.

Meanwhile, the Elite Strap is designed to keep your headset in place and your visuals clear using rigid stabilizing straps that give you all-round support, a personalized fit and added comfort.

Meta Quest Pro: $923 (8% off)

Amazon

The Meta Quest Pro system is currently on sale on Amazon for 8% off, which brings its regular $1,000 price down to $923. This version of the headset is designed more for work, creativity and collaboration, but it's also compatible with the hundreds of VR and AR gaming and entertainment experiences.

One of the notable features of this Pro system is its high resolution mixed reality passthrough, which uses full-color sensors to let you engage with the physical world around you, even as you work and play in virtual spaces.

You can also share your emotions and reactions with real-time natural avatar expressions. Meta Avatars translate your facial expressions into VR, so you can bring your personality to virtual gatherings.

Plus, the Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers translate hand gestures into VR with self-tracking cameras and precision controls. Multi-point, advanced haptics make virtual interactions feel much more realistic. The Pro system features 256GB of storage, 12GB RAM, 10 advanced VR/MR sensors, spatial audio and more.

Meta Quest 3 (128GB) and carrying case bundle: $567

Amazon

The folks at Meta have teamed with Amazon to offer bundles that include the latest Meta Quest 3 128GB or 256GB headset. This particular bundle includes the headset and everything that normally comes with it, along with a hard shell carrying case and the "Asgard's Wrath 2" game (a $60 value).

As you'd expect, the new Meta Quest 3 features next-level performance with more than double the graphic processing power of Meta Quest 2. This means you'll experience more immersive visuals thanks to the headset's 4K resolution Infinite Display. This represents a nearly 30% leap in resolution compared to the Meta Quest 2.

You'll also enjoy 3D audio with enhanced sound clarity, better bass and a 40% louder volume range than the previous headset model. Get up to 2.2 hours of usage on average with the option to extend your battery life further with the headset's Battery Saver mode. Use the included 18W power adapter to fully charge your headset.

The case that comes with this bundle features separate compartments to keep your gear organized.

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) and Link Cable bundle: $726

Amazon

At the moment, the Meta Quest 3 that comes configured with 512GB of storage is the flagship mixed-reality headset from Meta. This bundle from Amazon includes the headset and everything that normally comes with it, along with Meta's Link Game cable and the mega-popular "Asgard's Wrath 2" game.

You also get a free, six-month Meta Quest+ trial membership. This includes two free games per month.

In addition to the ever-expanding Meta Quest game library, the Meta Quest 3 is compatible with more than 1,000 PC-based VR titles that are available through the Meta Quest Rift Library. To access these games, you'll need a gaming PC. The 16-foot Link Cable included with this bundle allows you to easily connect your Meta Quest 3 headset to your PC.

Best gear for gamers in 2024

Sure, gamers have plenty of options when it comes to immersing themselves into their favorite virtual adventures. Most of the latest big-screen smart TVs, like Samsung's 2024 edition of the Frame TV, offer a game mode that tweaks the screen's settings to make console and online games look and sound great, especially on TVs that are anywhere from 65 inches up to 75 inches (or larger) in size.

For online gaming, there are even some smart TVs that don't require a console gaming system or computer to experience online games. There are also specialized gaming monitors and portable monitors that can be used with a computer or console system to display bright and vibrant graphics with incredibly smooth animations. Some of these monitors are curved to further draw gamers into the on-screen action. But, for the ultimate in immersive gaming experiences, a gaming headset is definitely the way to go.

Learn about all of the best gaming gear for 2024 -- including the best handheld video game controllers, gaming laptops, gaming keyboards, gaming headsets, the best Nintendo Switch games, the best PlayStation 5 games and the best Xbox games -- all courtesy of our relentless tech coverage. And be sure to read our in-depth reviews of popular video games, like "Super Mario Bros. Wonder," "Super Mario RPG" and "Mario vs. Donkey Kong," as well as gaming systems, like the Asus ROG Ally.