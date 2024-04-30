CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

She's the family compass, the keeper of schedules, the knower of the kids' favorite foods and the glue that keeps everything together. She's wife to you and mom to the kids, giving everything to the family with all she does. Mother's Day is the time to show her just how much she's appreciated and noticed, the right gift is an important way to make her feel special on Mother's Day.

The best Mother's Day gift for your wife doesn't have to be lavish, but it does have to be thoughtful. After all, when it comes to thinking of you and the kids, she never misses a beat. Mother's Day is the time for you to celebrate her in return. With her in mind, we've curated our favorite Mother's Day gifts. They're thoughtful, clever and cute. She deserves the very best this year.

Best Mother's Day gifts for your wife



From the simple to the sublime, below are our top picks for Mother's Day gifts for your wife.

Keep reading for details on our favorite Mother's Day gifts, including prices and where to shop for each item.

Best time-saving hair tool for busy moms: Dyson Airwrap

Most moms don't have a lot of spare time for elaborate hair styling sessions, which is exactly why the splashy Dyson Airwrap is the perfect Mother's Day gift. Part hair dryer, part styling tool, the Dyson Airwrap allows you to dry and style your hair all at once. It's a time-saver, and Dyson's technology uses less heat on hair. That means less damage to her hair.

Dyson is currently including a presentation case (worth $60) and a Dyson-designed paddle brush (worth $40) with purchase. The Dyson Airwrap is $599.

Why we like the Dyson Airwrap:

Dyson's Airwrap is a time-saver, ideal for all busy moms (which means all moms).



Best jewelry gift for mom: Pavoi hoop earrings

Looking for a Mother's Day gift idea that blends simplicity and style? Consider these trendy Pavoi hoop earrings. They'll help her stay stylish and comfortable even on the busiest days with little ones. Made of 14K gold-plated material, these hypoallergenic hoops offer a brilliant finish that's easy to pair with any look.

With over 36,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, these earrings are not just popular but also affordable, making them a worry-free choice for any mom on the go.

A two-pack (gold and silver) of these earrings is currently $26 at Amazon.

Why we like Pavoi's hoop earrings:

They're lightweight, hypoallergenic and easy to wear with anything

They have over 36,000 perfect ratings on Amazon

For the fit mom: Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker

If you're an Apple watch stan and don't know about Whoop, or your Mother's Day giftee is big into fitness metrics and sleep optimization, this is the fitness tracker for her. Whoop is a unique fitness tracker because if offers continuous tracking on physiological data, including heart rate, resting heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen levels, daily activities and sleep. Because Whoop is insight-driven, Whoop uses your data to calculate which behaviors are hurting (or helping) fitness and sleep. The waterproof battery pack is rechargeable on the go and offers days of battery life on a single charge.

The Whoop 4.0 is priced at $215, reduced from $239, at Amazon. The purchase includes a 12-month subscription (which is required to use the device).

Why we like the Whoop 4.0:

A fitness tracker is a terrific Mother's Day gift for the active mom who's already on a fitness journey or loves to deep dive into stats and analytics.

For busy moms, tracking sleep habits can be a total game changer.



For the mom who loves candles: Ryan Porter 'Who Run The World? Moms' mimosa-scented candle

If she has a sense of humor and a love of candles, she'll absolutely love Ryan Porters' mom-themed candle. This candle will quickly become perfume for her home or office, delivering notes of a mimosa, mandarin, coconut, sandalwood and vanilla. The candle is made with natural soy wax and lead-free cotton wicks and burns for over 60 hours.

This Mother's Day candle is available for $29 at Amazon.

Why we like this candle:

You had us at mimosa. Plus, candles are the type of gift she'll usually buy for others, but doesn't often splurge on for herself.

For the mom who loves to read: Book of the Month Club

She may have less time to read, but that doesn't mean she doesn't want to disappear into a great book when time allows. Finding time to read isn't the problem, but finding the right book to read is. That's where a subscription to the Book of the Month Club comes in. Get hard-cover books or audiobooks delivered to her doorstep, or Kindle-step, and let the pleasure reading begin. You can purchase subscriptions in three-, six- or twelve-month increments.

Subscriptions to the Book of the Month Club start at $60 for three months.

Why we like a subscription to the Book of the Month Club:

She'll love discovering new books, but not having to shop for them.

If she's behind or ahead of her reading, she can skip or speed up her delivery.



For the mom of twins: Brook & York Madeline two initial pendant necklace

Brook & York's Madeline necklace features a 16-inch brass satellite chain with a 2-inch extender, complete with a lobster claw closure. The necklace comes with two 3/8" gold-filled, sterling silver or rose gold-filled discs, which can be personalized with the twins' initials.

This necklace is available at Brook & York for $87, which includes free shipping. It generally ships within 24 hours.

Why we like this necklace:

On trend and in style, a personalized necklace allows her to make a statement and keep up with today's trends.

With two pendants always attached to the necklace, she won't have to play favorites.

For the mom who loves matching sets: Spanx AirEssentials lounge sets

Lounge sets have come a long way in recent years and few companies are lounging as well or as comfortably as Spanx. The company's AirEssentials sets are made from finely knit, light-as-air fabric designed to move and stretch for easy movement. The luxuriously soft fabric is made to feel soft and silky against the skin. The drapey style is made to flatter most bodies.

AirEssentials lounge sets are available at Spanx. With so many styles and colors to choose from, we've linked them all.

Why we like Spanx lounge sets:

Looking cute and feeling comfortable is an essential part of any mom's uniform. High-quality sets are on trend and will become an outfit staple immediately.

The Mother's Day gift the kids can get in on: Pandora mesh charm bracelet

New to Pandora's jewelry lineup, mesh Reflections bracelets come in five different metal choices and can be worn as a stand-alone piece, worn together in a mixed-metal stack, or worn with Pandora's completely charming clip-on charms attached. You'll need her wrist measurement, which may involve some fun sleuth work on your part.

Pandora's mesh bracelets are available starting at $70. You can add charms specific to her interests, which are linked at the bottom of Pandora's page.

Why we like Pandora's mesh charm bracelet:

Pandora elevates personalization with its mesh bracelets, which can be individualized with clip-on charms chosen by yourself or the kids.

The bracelet will represent both her personality and the kids'.

For the woman who loves to garden: Pottery Barn gardening seat and tools

If she loves to garden, she'll love this Pottery Barn gardening seat and detachable tote. The set comes with five hand tools and the tote detaches and hangs from the seat, making for versatile use of the seat. The seat is low to the ground, allowing her to get low and into the weeds (literally).

This Pottery Barn gardening seat and tools is priced at $129 at Pottery Barn.

Why we like this Pottery Barn gardening set:

This gardening set features five steel tools, a detachable tote and a versatile seat. It's a thoughtful gift for the mom who loves to garden, one that's as practical as it is clever.

The best leggings for yoga lovers: Alo Airlift leggings

Alo leggings are both breathable and soft and feature just enough compression and support to be comfortable. Known for their terrific fit and durability, a pair of Alo leggings will up her yoga game and bring more style to her om.

Airlift leggings are available at Alo for $128.

Why we like Alo Airlift leggings:

Whether she's a yoga veteran or new to stretching out, she'll love having stylish, well-made and comfortable leggings.

The perfume lover's Mother's Day gift: Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede cologne

Even if she has a signature scent, a Jo Malone cologne will be well received and appreciated. This scent is made from a combination of peony, red apple and suede, emitting a soft floral aroma that's both subtle and fragrant.

The term "wear it well" has never been more accurate. This Jo Malone cologne is available at Nordstrom starting at $24.

Why we like this Jo Malone cologne:

The soft floral notes of this cologne create a lovely aroma she'll be able to wear everyday, this quickly becoming her signature scent.

Jo Malone London candles and colognes have become synonymous with British style, making for an elegant Mother's Day gift any mom will appreciate.

When is Mother's Day 2024?

Mother's Day 2024 falls on Sunday, May 12, 2024, so don't delay. Be sure to order your Mother's Day flowers now before delivery slots fill up.