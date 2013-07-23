Boston Bombings
Complete coverage of the April 15, 2013 attack on the Boston Marathon, the investigation, and the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Latest
Chaos and tragedy leads to love and new life for Boston Marathon couple
Mike Materia, a Boston firefighter, held Roseann Sdoia's hand as she was rescued from the Marathon finish line -- and never let go
Movie on Boston Marathon bombing recreates scene with Red Sox's David Ortiz
Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg recall Ortiz's now-famous 54-word speech depicted in film about Boston bombings
Mark Wahlberg, director Peter Berg on Boston Marathon bombing film "Patriots Day"
A new movie depicts the heroism of law enforcement and the grit of a community in the face of the 2013 terror attack
Report: Judge orders Glenn Beck to reveal sources on Boston bombings story
Federal judge has ordered the conservative television personality to reveal two confidential sources allegedly from the Department of Homeland Security
Boston Marathon bombing survivor climbs mountain in Ecuador
Professional ballroom dancer lost a leg in the 2013 finish line attacks; over the weekend, she scaled Ecuador's third-highest mountain
Dramatic 911 call released from end of Boston bomber manhunt
More than three years after the Boston Marathon bombings, the 911 call that ended the most dramatic manhunt in Boston history has been made public
Boston bombings survivors mark milestone by completing marathon
A man and woman from Ethiopia won the 120th Boston Marathon Monday, but the celebrations included a pair of American runners and Boston bombing survivors. Adrianne Haslet and Patrick Downes completed this year’s race with prosthetic legs. Don Dahler reports on how they completed the race that changed their lives.
Boston Marathon bombing victim marks milestone running 2016 race
Adrianne Haslet was a spectator at the Boston Marathon when she lost a leg three years ago -- now she's a participant on the road to recovery
Boston Marathon bombing victim runs race three years later
Adrianne Haslet started the Boston Marathon on Monday pumped up and full of determination. Three years ago, Haslet was a spectator, watching the runners moments before the two bombs went off. As Norah O'Donnell reports, it's been a long road to recovery -- but Haslet never dreamed of stopping.
Boston police ready for everything on eve of marathon
Runners and spectators at Monday's Boston Marathon will see 5,000 police officers lining the route. Security is high following the recent terrorist attacks in Europe. Jeff Pegues has a report.
Boston wary of copycats at 3rd Marathon since bombings
"We have our eyes on certain people, as far as what their travels might be," Boston Police Commissioner William Evans tells CBS News
Daffodils tribute line Boston Marathon route
Friday marks three years since two bombs exploded near the finish line at the Boston Marathon. Of the many tributes since then, none is more colorful than the daffodils planted along the race route, from start to finish. Michelle Miller reports on the story behind the Marathon Daffodils.
-
Boston Marathon daffodils send message of "hope and rebirth"
On the third anniversary since the Boston bombings, the daffodils show "Boston Strong" is in full bloom
Helicopter tests for radiation along Boston Marathon route
Three years after homemade bombs exploded at the Marathon finish line, local officials are preparing to keep Monday's race safe
Boston marathon bombing survivor killed
Victoria McGrath, a survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, was killed in a car crash in Dubai. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more details.
-
Boston bombing survivor, college classmate killed in car crash
Two Northeastern University students, one of whom survived the Boston Marathon bombings, die in car crash in Dubai
Boston bombing survivor to run marathon
It is the world’s oldest annual marathon, but what happened in Boston on April 15, 2013 changed the historic event forever. Three people were killed and more than 260 were injured after a pair of bombs detonated near the finish line. Among the most severely wounded that day was Adrianne Haslet-Davis, a professional ballroom dancer who lost a part of her left leg. Her three-year recovery has been painful and difficult, but resilience and determination have her standing, even dancing, again. Norah O'Donnell reports.
Boston bombing survivor on testifying at Dzhokhar Tsarnaev sentencing
Adrianne Haslet-Davis, a professional ballroom dancer who lost a part of her left leg at the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, describes to Norah O'Donnell the emotions she went through while testifying at Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's sentencing phase of trial.
Boston Marathon bomber passed citizenship test
Tamerlan Tsarnaev denied having a terrorism link just months before he and his brother detonated two bombs in a crowd
Woman who lied about marathon bombing injuries pleads guilty
Prosecutors say Joanna Leigh got $8,000 from The One Fund, the charity set up to compensate the families of those killed and the injured
Statue of youngest marathon bombing victim unveiled
Sculpture of Martin Richard shows well-known image of the 8-year-old holding a poster he made that read, "No More Hurting People... Peace."
Boston Marathon bomber wants new trial in different location
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's lawyers filed a court document saying he deserves a trial in an area where he can get impartial jurors
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev transferred to Colorado prison
A day after being formally sentenced to the death penalty, convicted Boston Marathon bomber moved to federal prison in Florence, Colorado
Legal expert: "I was stunned" by Tsarnaev apology
On a day where Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received 6 death sentences, 20 life terms without parole, he confessed and apologized
Boston Globe columnist reacts to Tsarnaev's apology in court
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will soon head to death row. He spoke at his sentencing Wednesday and told victims of the attack he is “sorry.” Boston Globe columnist Kevin Cullen, who covered the case from Day 1, was in the overflow courtroom during Tsarnaev’s sentencing. He joins “CBS This Morning” from Boston to discuss his reaction.
