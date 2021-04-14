Boston bombing survivor to run marathon

It is the world’s oldest annual marathon, but what happened in Boston on April 15, 2013 changed the historic event forever. Three people were killed and more than 260 were injured after a pair of bombs detonated near the finish line. Among the most severely wounded that day was Adrianne Haslet-Davis, a professional ballroom dancer who lost a part of her left leg. Her three-year recovery has been painful and difficult, but resilience and determination have her standing, even dancing, again. Norah O'Donnell reports.