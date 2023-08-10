Squeegee worker's attorney: Case should move to juvenile system after conviction in Timothy Reynolds' death

BALTIMORE -- The attorney representing a teenage squeegee worker found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Timothy Reynolds in July 2022 will be asking the judge to have the case transferred to the juvenile system.

A date for sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

A jury determined the 16-year-old boy pulled the trigger and killed Reynolds near the Inner Harbor after Reynolds confronted the group of squeegee workers with a bat.

The squeegee worker was 14 years old at the time of the deadly shooting.

He is facing 35 years behind bars.

As he awaits sentencing, his attorney, Warren Brown, told WJZ he is hoping to get this case moved to the juvenile system.

"We want to de-fang this person," Brown said. "We want them to no longer be a danger because he's got a lot of life to live."

Thiru Vignarajah, who represents the Reynolds family, said the family believes that this case should stay in adult court.

"Right now, young people in Baltimore think they can literally commit murder with no consequences," Vignarajah said. "A clear and strong message has to be sent that certain crimes, certain conduct carries consequences."

The judge who presided over the trial will determine whether to keep the case in adult court or transfer it to the juvenile system.

The judge will consider the age of the child, the mental and physical state of the child, the nature of the act, as well as, the amenability of the child to treatment.

"It's basically a totality of the circumstances, analysis to decide whether or not this case, and this defendant, belong in the juvenile setting where the focus is really overwhelmingly on rehabilitation," legal expert Adam Ruther said. "Or has that ship already sailed?"

"The real issue is public safety," Brown said. "If he is amenable to treatment, then public safety is enhanced by exposing him to those programs that have been suggested by the experts."

"Just as there are juvenile offenders that need support and a second chance, there are repeat offenders and violent offenders that need to be taught that there are consequences for their conduct," Vignarajah said. "This plainly falls in the latter category."

