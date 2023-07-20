Jury deliberations in murder trial of teenage squeegee worker to start Monday, judge says
BALTIMORE - Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a teenage squeegee worker charged in the murder of Timothy Reynolds last summer near the Inner Harbor.
Police said Reynolds was shot and killed on July 7, 2022, after stopping his car and confronting a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat.
The teen, who was 14 years old at the time of the shooting, then allegedly shot Reynolds at the intersection of Light and Conway streets.
The judge said jury deliberations will begin on Monday.
The defense's motion for acquittal was denied, and the prosecution rested its case.
Lead detective John Amato took the stand Thursday morning.
Amato told the court Reynolds was walking away when he was shot and killed. He said the teen left to "retrieve gun and reengage and put on a mask to conceal himself."
Amato also said the gun had been in a backpack that was being used by multiple squeegee workers.
The assistant medical examiner said Reynolds was shot in the face, chest and three times in the back.
The teen's defense attorney, Warren Brown, questioned the thoroughness of the Baltimore Police Department's investigation.
Brown asks why police didn't go back to nearby Sullivan's Steakhouse when it was closed to get surveillance video.
However, Amato said the restaurant was "short-staffed" and trying to focus "precious resources" on the suspect.
The defense questioned police about why they didn't investigate Reynolds and whether he had previous interactions with these squeegee workers.
The defense also said that Reynolds had a .03 blood alcohol content.
WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren will have more on the trial tonight starting at 4 p.m.
Previous Coverage:
- Attorney for squeegee worker charged with murder blasts 'sloppy' police investigation
- Self Defense or Murder? Prosecution, defense at odds in trial of squeegee worker charged in Timothy Reynolds' death
- Trial begins for teen squeegee worker charged as adult in 2022 murder near Inner Harbor
- Trial for teen squeegee worker charged in Timothy Reynolds' death near Inner Harbor to start Monday
- Document: Timothy Reynolds shot 5 times in July encounter with squeegee workers
- Family of Timothy Reynolds speak one year after deadly altercation with squeegee workers
- Family of Timothy Reynolds says 'total miscarriage of justice' if squeegee worker granted plea deal
- State's Attorney Mosby responds to teen squeegee worker's murder case being tried in adult system
- Family of Timothy Reynolds petitions for change of lead prosecutor in teen squeegee murder case
- Attorney of teen squeegee worker charged in Inner Harbor murder 'outraged' by postponed hearing
- Witness describes deadly confrontation between Timothy Reynolds and squeegee worker
for more features.