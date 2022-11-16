Family of Timothy Reynolds says 'total miscarriage of justice' if squeegee worker granted plea deal

BALTIMORE - A teen squeegee worker accused of killing Timothy Reynolds last summer in downtown Baltimore will be in court Thursday where a judge will determine if he will be tried as an adult.

The teen was 14 years old at the time of the deadly shooting on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets.

The prosecution is prepared to offer the now 15-year-old a plea deal.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the juvenile courts.

The teen would face a maximum penalty of being detained until turning 21 years old.

The judge still has to approve of the plea deal.

Previously, the teen rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 60 years.

Reynolds' family told WJZ they are seeking justice, and this plea deal is not that.

"A city with squeegee workers on every corner created powder keg conditions where it was only a matter of time before a tragedy like this would happen," lawyer Thiru Vignarajah said.

Vignarajah, the Reynolds' family attorney, highlights what he calls a bigger issue with squeegee workers in light of the shooting death of Reynolds over the summer.

However, the attorney for the indicted teenager says the narrative is all wrong.

"And it's unfortunate and tragic that his adult decision has changed the trajectory of my client's life, his family's life and even Mr. Reynolds own life," Defense Attorney J. Wyndal Gordon said.

Becky Reynolds, sister of Timothy Reynolds, told WJZ that in this case there are no winners.

But if the court decides to try the teen as a juvenile, it would be devastating to the family.

"We would feel very betrayed by a city we love, we grew up in, we live in, and just a total miscarriage of justice and just disappointed," Reynolds said.

While both sides have been critical of the other's actions throughout this ordeal, the defense says based on the Maryland Court of Appeals, the juvenile system has the best outcome for public safety.

"It's there that we feel you will be healed and therefore no longer be a danger to the public, so it's just important to understand that's the focus and that will be the focus of this hearing," Defense Attorney Brown said.

State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said her office stands by their decision to recommend this case be tried in juvenile court.

Dashcam video obtained by our media partner The Baltimore Banner shows the final seconds of the deadly confrontation between Timothy Reynolds and a group of squeegee workers last summer in downtown Baltimore.

The video shows Reynolds walking to a car holding a baseball bat as a group of squeegee workers follow behind. Then, Reynolds appears to chase the squeegee boys while swinging the bat before one of the squeegee boys pulls out a gun and fires at least five shots.

Police said there was an initial confrontation between the workers and Reynolds, who parked his car and got out armed with the bat. He was advancing toward the group when he was shot, police said.