Family of Timothy Reynolds speak one year after deadly altercation with squeegee workers

BALTIMORE -- The family of Timothy Reynolds, the man who police say was shot and killed during an altercation with squeegee workers last summer, held a press conference Friday afternoon with lawyer Thiru Vignarajah.

Friday marks a year since the incident occurred.

"This is just a man who was murdered in cold-blood on the city streets of Baltimore that he loved so much," Timothy Reynolds' widow and sister said.

The shooting unfolded at the intersection of Light and West Conway streets after Reynolds allegedly swung a bat at a group of squeegee workers following a dispute, according to police. In return, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and fired, killing Reynolds.

A 15-year-old boy was charged in Reynolds' murder, and a trial date has been set for July 17.

