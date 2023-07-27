Teen squeegee worker avoids murder conviction in death of Baltimore man Timothy Reynolds

BALTIMORE -- A teenage squeegee worker was found guilty Thursday of manslaughter, but not murder, in the shooting death of a man last year near Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The 16-year-old defendant, who will not be named by WJZ, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and two gun-related charges, but not guilty of first-and second-degree murder.

The case involves the July 2022 death of Timothy Reynolds near the Inner Harbor.

Jurors deliberated more than 10 hours across four days.

On Tuesday, jurors in the case sent a note to the judge that they are having trouble coming to a unanimous verdict and asked what would happen if the case ended in a mistrial.

The judge gave them what is known as an Allen Charge in response, essentially urging them to keep working to reach a unanimous verdict.

On Wednesday, what would have been the third day of deliberation, juror number five reportedly did not report for duty, saying she was sick and vomiting.

When the defense asked for a mistrial, Judge Jennifer Schiffer refused and said she would call juror and say she needs to come in Thursday or get a doctor's note excusing her. The judge said the court has devoted a lot of resources to high-profile case and she would give it one more shot.

On July 7, 2022, Reynolds had some sort of encounter with the defendant, stopped his Volkswagen amid the afternoon traffic on Light Street, got out a bat, and walked across traffic to confront squeegee workers.

He was shot five times that day with the bullets striking him three times in the back.

The defendant was 14 at the time of the killing. His lawyers have claimed self-defense. He is 16 years old today. WJZ is not naming him because of his age.

The teen never took the stand in his own defense, but during the trial, his lawyers blamed Reynolds for confronting him with a bat. Additionally, they tried to raise doubts that the teen was even the shooter.

The prosecution contended that Reynolds was walking away when he was shot, and the defendant purposely concealed his identity with a mask before pulling the trigger.

Defense attorney Warren Brown is