Trial underway for teenage squeegee worker accused of killing Timothy Reynolds

BALTIMORE -- The trial of a teenage squeegee worker began with allegations of road rage as a defense lawyer for the teen accursed Timothy Reynolds, who died during a skirmish with the worker, of taking the "law into his own hands."

The squeegee worker was charged in the murder of Reynolds who was shot and killed during an altercation with a group of squeegee workers at the intersection of Light Street and Conway Street on July 7, 2022.

The squeegee worker was 14 years old at the time of the shooting. He is 16 now and is being tried as an adult.

"He took the law into his own hands, and it ended poorly for him," J. Wyndal Gordon, the teen's defense lawyer, said of Timothy Reynolds. "This individual had issues with squeegee workers."

Reynolds approached the squeegee workers with a baseball bat before he was shot, according to police records.

One of the first two witnesses called on during the trial was a UPS driver who was in the area at the time of the altercation.

Jurors are now seeing close up images of the gun, which had no serial number, and more with an evidence technician on the stand. Here is some of what defense attorney Warren Brown told us during the afternoon break. More starting at 4 on @wjz pic.twitter.com/fvjCtv4Rar — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 18, 2023

The UPS driver told the jury that he witnessed the deadly encounter.

He said the squeegee worker ducked behind a bush in the median and then appeared to pick up and throw a rock at Reynolds,

Reynolds swung the bat with the shooter just 8–10 feet away, the UPS driver said.

Dashcam video obtained by WJZ's media partner The Baltimore Banner shows the final seconds of the deadly confrontation between Reynolds and the group of squeegee workers.

The video shows Reynolds walking to a car holding a baseball bat as a group of squeegee workers follow behind. Then, Reynolds appears to chase the squeegee boys while swinging the bat before one of the squeegee boys pulls out a gun and fires at least five shots.

For their part, prosecutors urged jurors to hold the teenager responsible for his actions.

One main juror and one alternate juror had been dismissed from the trial before opening statements.

Tension has surrounded the investigation into the shooting of Reynolds. One Baltimore woman was charged with intimidating a witness.

Charging documents show that the mother of a witness got a call from a female pretending to be from Metro Crime Stoppers, who then said she needed to meet with her to give her the Metro Crime Stoppers reward.

Documents said the witness called the false Metro Crime Stoppers representative back and said the interaction appeared to be odd, and the person on the other end hung up.

Two days later, the witness received a text saying "U didn't get no money & wasn't left anonymous. Didn't learn the first time U got shot?"

Investigators learned the text message came from "TextNow," a company that issues temporary phone numbers.

The suspect's attorney said the intimidation allegations reportedly came from someone associated with his client's father.