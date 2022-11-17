State's Attorney Mosby responds to teen squeegee worker's murder case being tried in adult system

Judge rules teen squeegee worker to be tried as adult in murder case of Timothy Reynolds

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby responded to a judge's ruling that a 15-year-old will be tried as an adult in the deadly encounter with Timothy Reynolds last summer.

The city's prosecution offered a plea deal that would have left the case in the juvenile system since the teen was 14 years old at the time he was accused of shooting Reynolds on July 7.

However, on Thursday, Judge Charles Dorsey rejected that plea deal.

"Today's decision by the court could not have been an easy one to make, but it was done in the interest of justice and fairness," Mosby said in a statement. "As I've stated before, there are no winners in this case. A man has lost his life and a child will have to face consequences because of his inexcusable and reckless actions."

Reynolds was killed last summer when police said he got out of his car with a baseball bat to confront squeegee workers.

In a dash-cam video obtained by The Baltimore Banner, you can see Reynolds swing his bat in the direction of the squeegee workers moments before he is hit in the head with a rock, then shot.

"The juvenile system is rooted in the goal of reform, and it is my sincere hope that this young man will turn his life around and forever remember the damage he has done to the Reynolds' family," Mosby said. "My thoughts are with them during this incredibly difficult time."