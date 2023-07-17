Trial begins for teen squeegee worker charged as adult in 2022 murder near Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - Jury selection is completed in the trial of a teenage squeegee worker charged in the 2022 summer murder of Timothy Reynolds.

Opening statements from the Baltimore courthouse will begin Tuesday.

Police said Reynolds was shot and killed on July 7, 2022, during an altercation with a group of squeegee workers at the intersection of Light and Conway streets near the Inner Harbor.

Reynolds, according to police records, approached the squeegee workers with a baseball bat before he was shot.

Dashcam video obtained by our media partner The Baltimore Banner shows the final seconds of the deadly confrontation between Reynolds and the group of squeegee workers.

The video shows Reynolds walking to a car holding a baseball bat as a group of squeegee workers follow behind. Then, Reynolds appears to chase the squeegee boys while swinging the bat before one of the squeegee boys pulls out a gun and fires at least five shots.

The squeegee worker was 14 years old at the time of the shooting. He is 16 now and is being tried as an adult.

It took hours to select the 12 members of the jury and alternates.

Outside of the courthouse, a small group of protesters gathered in support of the teenager on trial.

"We feel it's in the wrong court," said Rev. Annie Chambers, from People's Power Assembly. "We feel he should be tried in juvenile court."

Reynolds' death sparked a major debate in Baltimore over squeegee workers which caused the city to place restrictions on where people can squeegee.

"This is a hard day. It's a hard day for everyone," said Thiru Vignarajah, Reynolds' family attorney. "There are no winners in a case like this but we are hopeful and we're confident that when the facts are shown and seen, that justice will be done."

Reynolds' family was in court briefly before jury selection started while prosecutors asked for a postponement of the trial

The judge decided against the delay.

The judge said the trial is expected to last until next Tuesday, July 25, but hopes it will end sooner.

