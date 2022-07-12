Witness describes deadly confrontation between Timothy Reynolds and squeegee worker

No Arrests In Death Of Tim Reynolds; Reward Has Doubled To $16,000

BALTIMORE -- Police remained at the corner of Light and Conway Streets Monday, four days after the killing of Tim Reynolds after a confrontation with squeegee window washers.

Authorities have yet to make an arrest in the case.

Investigators said Reynolds parked his car last Thursday after an initial altercation. Police said he then came toward squeegee workers with a bat when one of them shot him.

The reward for information has doubled to $16,000.

A man who said he witnessed the deadly confrontation spoke to WJZ Monday. He asked us not to share his identity. "I saw him come out with the bat and then boom boom boom, five blasts went off," he said.

Was he swinging the bat at anybody?

"I don't think he had enough time to swing the bat," he said.

According to an online fundraiser for Reynolds' family that has raised more than $25,000, "Tim was an engineer and the breadwinner for his household. He leaves behind three kids and his wife ...She is currently both emotionally and financially devastated."

WJZ has learned there is video showing some of the encounter, but in the dispatch calls immediately after the incident, authorities noted trees block the closest CitiWatch camera.

City Council member Zeke Cohen told WJZ the city needs to use "all tools at its disposal" to remove squeegee window washers from corners.

"We're a better city than that and so I would say, 'No, we should not have children participating in this practice,'" Cohen said. "When we talk about enforcement, we don't just need police. I certainly don't want to see police officers spending their time arresting young people for squeegeeing. Now, if there are issues of violence, whether it is perpetrated by motorists or people squeegeeing, law enforcement must step in."

He wrote a letter to the mayor's office that he says was well-received by the Scott administration.

"This is about all of our city coming together, acknowledging these are our kids. They're not just some alien force that found its way onto our streets. These are young people who deserve our respect and love," Cohen said.

Anyone with tips in the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.