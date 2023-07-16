Trial of squeegee worker charged in Timothy Reynolds' death near Inner Harbor to start Monday

BALTIMORE - The trial in the death of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot near the Inner Harbor during an altercation with a squeegee worker is expected to start Monday.

A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult in the murder of Reynolds.

Police said Reynolds was shot at the intersection of Light and Conway streets.

A police report stated that Reynolds swung a baseball bat at a couple of squeegee workers before one of them allegedly shot him.

The teenager was 14 years old at the time of the July 2022 shooting.

On July 7, the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Reynolds' family remembered a husband, father and brother.

"He was a husband, he was a father, he has three children who don't have a father, he was an engineer. He will never get to hug his children, hug my mother, my father, his wife, ever again," Becky Reynolds, Timothy Reynolds' sister, said.

Dashcam video obtained by our media partner The Baltimore Banner shows the final seconds of the deadly confrontation between Reynolds and the group of squeegee workers.

The video shows Reynolds walking to a car holding a baseball bat as a group of squeegee workers follow behind. Then, Reynolds appears to chase the squeegee boys while swinging the bat before one of the squeegee boys pulls out a gun and fires at least five shots.

Police said there was an initial confrontation between the workers and Reynolds, who parked his car and got out armed with the bat. He was advancing toward the group when he was shot, police said.

