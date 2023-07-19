Jurors review body-worn camera footage at murder trial of teenage squeegee worker

BALTIMORE -- The trial of a teenage squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing Timothy Reynolds has moved toward focusing on the body-worn cameras of police officers at the site of the deadly confrontation.

Reynolds was shot five times at the intersection of Light Street and Conway Street in July 2022.

He had gotten out of his vehicle to confront a group of squeegee workers with a bat.

WJZ is not naming the teenager because of his age.

The first day of the trial centered around opening statements from the attorneys, with one of the teen's attorneys accusing Reynolds of taking "the law into his own hands.".

The second day of the trial turned first to the body-worn camera belonging to Officer Aisha White-Bey.

The video footage showed White-Bey looking for Reynolds' registration in his vehicle after he had been shot.

His vehicle was still parked on Light Street. It was still running and its stereo was still playing music.

Additionally, jurors were allowed to watch CCTV video of the shooting site.

People in the gallery were not allowed to watch the entire video, though, which raised transparency issues in the courtroom, according to WJZ investigative reporter Mike Hellgren.

Jurors viewed the body camera of a homicide detective who investigated the shooting, too.

Det. Michael Curtain, who was assigned to the homicide unit just two months before Reynolds was killed, took the stand to discuss what he had seen that day.

Jurors were able to see images from his body-worn camera of the gun that was used in the shooting, which had been found in a backpack.

On Monday, the jury heard from several witnesses, including a Baltimore Police detective and an evidence technician. They were shown photographs of the Polymer80 gun used to kill Reynolds, which had no serial number.

Jurors also heard from a UPS driver who witnessed part of the attack and a man whose dash camera captured the incident. WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren first viewed and reported on that video three weeks after the shooting.

The judge expects both sides to finish presenting their cases by early next week.

In the aftermath of the deadly shooting, the Baltimore City Council held a hearing to determine the best way forward for the city's squeegee workers.

A few months later, city officials revealed a plan to deal with squeegee workers.

The plan included banning squeegeeing in six areas across the city starting in January 2023.

These 'no-squeegee zones' included Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, Wabash Avenue and Northern Parkway, and part of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Mount Royal at North Avenue. That's where federal judge James Bredar claimed squeegee workers harassed him and spit on his car.

Additionally, the plan is designed to provide outreach to help young people who squeegee. Under the plan, squeegee workers who enroll in training programs are to receive payments if they promise not to squeegee again.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.