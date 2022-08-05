Watch CBS News
Shocking footage shows waterspout leaving 'significant damage' on Smith Island

BALTIMORE -- As storms battered a wide swath of Maryland Thursday evening, shocking footage spread from Smith Island, a sparsely populated community on the Chesapeake Bay. 

A tornadic waterspout was shown tearing through the community, flinging dangerous debris and destroying homes. Residents recorded the vortex moving rapidly across the terrain. 

"Somerset County is reporting that a waterspout landed onshore, causing significant damage on Smith Island," Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday night. The extent of the damage is still unclear. 

Waterspouts are whirling columns of water and mist - tornados that form over water but have the same characteristics as a land tornado, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

Resident Tiffany Woutila captured the terrifying moments the vortex rocked her house, and when she saw her neighbor's home destroyed. 

Woutila said on Facebook her home was lifted and dropped, but that it's still standing. She credits the house being chained down with saving them. 

untitled-design-46.png
Damage left by a tornadic waterspout in Smith Island, Maryland  Tiffany Woutila, Facebook

"It's a miracle everyone is okay," Woutila said in a Facebook post. No injuries have been confirmed in the incident. 

Gov. Hogan said he has talked with Somerset County Sheriff Ron Howard about the situation and that the state is offering full resources to assist the community.

 Damage assessment teams are on the ground Friday morning, the governor said. 

