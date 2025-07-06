Rain chance returns to Maryland before the end of the holiday weekend

Happy Sunday everyone!

It was a quiet start to the final day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Humidity levels before dawn Sunday were still relatively comfortable. One change you'll notice today will be higher humidity levels throughout the day. Days ahead will be feeling more like summer with more mugginess expected.

Showers return to Maryland on Sunday, as well. The shower chance, however, is spotty. Some neighborhoods will be dry into the evening. The reason for those showers? In part it's due to what was Tropical Storm "Chantal" Sunday morning. As the storm moves north through the Carolinas and Virginia, showers on the northern end could make their way into (especially southern) Maryland. Any rain on Sunday will be spotty and/or scattered. The chance for rain from eventual remnants of Chantal continues tonight and into part of Monday.

Next. we'll be watching a cold front approaching from the north and west. That system is expected to move over Maryland and become nearly stationary for a few days this week. Our forecast, as a result, will have daily chances for showers and storms.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the storms this week and keeping you updated on how and where the storms are moving and if they may become severe.