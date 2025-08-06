Papi Cuisine closes location in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood

Papi Cuisine in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood has closed, co-owner Alex Perez announced Tuesday in a social media video.

Perez cited ongoing problems with "maintenance, plumbing, electrical, refrigeration and so on," saying the issues made operating in South Baltimore unsustainable.

The restaurant's lease was set to expire in November.

The Papi Cuisine brand will continue, Perez said, noting he has been working for several years to expand its product line to national retailers.

Perez added that his current focuses are now film and media, followed by hospitality ventures.

Perez's business partner, Berry Clark, told the Baltimore Banner the restaurant was sometimes forced to close "for weeks at a time" when the grease trap backed up.

A few weeks ago, the partners began forwarding reservations from Papi Cuisine to Proper Cuisine, a sister restaurant owned by Clark, according to the Banner.

Founded more than a decade ago, Papi Cuisine began as a food delivery service before evolving into a private dining and catering company, according to the website. Perez developed the restaurant's Afro-Latin fusion style by blending techniques and flavors learned from his Dominican father and African American grandmother.

Wave of Baltimore restaurant closures

Papi Cuisine's shutdown comes amid a string of recent restaurant closures in Baltimore. Mother's Federal Hill Grille said it will close its flagship location Jan. 19, 2025, after 27 years in business.

Banditos Tacos & Tequila closed its Federal Hill location March 16 after 14 years, with the space taken over by GameOn Bar+Arcade, which had recently closed its South Charles Street location while searching for a larger venue.

In Fells Point, Riptide seafood restaurant closed in January after six years in business, and Bondhouse Kitchen closed after four years.