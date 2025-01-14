Watch CBS News
Riptide seafood restaurant in Fells Point will close its doors Wednesday.

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Riptide, a seafood restaurant in Fells Point, is closing its doors Wednesday after six years in business, the restaurant said in a social media post.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that On Wednesday january 15, 2025 Riptide will ride its final wave and...

Posted by Riptide on Sunday, January 12, 2025

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Riptide will ride its final wave and be closing the doors," the restaurant said. "It has been the hardest decision because we have loved being a part of the Fells Point Community and partying with you all for the last 6 years."

The restaurant is inviting the public for one "last ride" on Wednesday before it closes for good. The event will feature a guest appearance by Tim and The Animal.

Recent restaurant closures

Riptide isn't the only recent restaurant closure in the area.

Bondhouse Kitchen, a popular Baltimore brunch restaurant, closed business on Sunday after operating for four years.

In December, Mother's Grille also announced it was closing its Federal Hill location after 27 years. It's final day of business will be Sunday January 19.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

