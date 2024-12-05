Mother's Federal Hill Grille closing after more than 27 years in business

BALTIMORE -- Mother's Federal Hill Grille is closing its doors after more than 27 years in business, the business announced in a letter posted to social media Wednesday.

"After more than 27 incredible years in business, we have made the difficult decision to sell our Federal Hill location. While this chapter is closing, we are excited to look ahead to the next phase in Mother's history, with the younger generation continuing to grow and expand the brand," the post read.

The Federal Hill staple has locations in both Arnold and Timonium. The Federal Hill location will close officially on Sunday, January 19, 2025.