What's open and closed for Memorial Day? See which stores and restaurants are operating today.

Record travel expected for Memorial Day Record travel expected as millions make plans for Memorial Day 01:55

With Memorial Day finally here, Americans from coast to coast are gearing up to celebrating the holiday with family and friends, or perhaps quietly solo.

Whether you're hosting a barbecue or attending one, you may find yourself in need of a last-minute run to the grocery store before the grilling begins. Those without plans may want to partake in some casual shopping or lunch with friends at a fast-food restaurant. Luckily, many retailers and restaurants will be open on May 27.

Here's a list of what is and isn't open on Memorial Day.

What places are open on Memorial Day 2024?

Retailers

Academy Sports + Outdoors



Ace Hardware

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops



Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

Cabela's



Crate & Barrel

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Foot Locker

GameStop



Guitar Center

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

Kohl's



Krogers and its network of grocery stores — including Ralphs, King Soopers, Metro Market, Pick'n Save and more

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Menards

Michaels

Old Navy

Petco

Publix

REI

Rite Aid

Sam's Club

Sephora

T.J. Maxx

Target

Trader Joe's

Tractor Supply Company

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Restaurants, fast-food chains open on Memorial Day

Applebee's

Bahama Breeze

Bob Evans

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chili's

Chipotle

Chick-fil-A

Cracker Barrel

Cold Stone Creamery

Dairy Queen

Denny's

Dunkin'

Golden Corral

IHOP

Olive Garden

Pizza Hut

Popeyes

Ruby Tuesday

TGI Fridays

Sonic

Subway

Starbucks

Waffle House



Wendy's

Places with special hours of operation on Memorial Day 2024

Aldi closes early. Check times at your local store

What places are closed on Memorial Day 2024?

Costco

Natural Grocers

UPS

FedEx



