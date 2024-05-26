What's open and what's closed on Memorial Day in the Twin Cities?

Memorial Day weekend could be busiest for travel in 20 years, AAA says

MINNEAPOLIS — Many Americans will be off work and out of school on Memorial Day, a federal holiday honoring fallen U.S. service members.

Here's a look at which places you can expect to find open for business in the Twin Cities, and which ones will be taking the day off.

What's open on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a big day for sales, so most major retailers and restaurants are open. However, many may have limited store hours. The biggest exception to that rule is Costco, which will be closed on Monday.

A number of small, local businesses are scheduled to remain open on Monday. It's best to check the hours for those businesses before heading there.

Most movie theaters are also open since Memorial Day weekend is typically a big one for new releases.

Metro Transit trains and buses will be operational, but will be following the Sunday/holiday schedules.

The Northstar commuter train, however, will only be in service for the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field.

What's closed on Memorial Day?

Post offices will be closed and there's no mail service on Monday. Many FedEx and UPS stores will also be closed.

All state, local and federal offices are also closed, as well as banks, public schools, colleges and universities.

All financial markets are also closed for the holiday.