Here's what's open and what's closed on Memorial Day in Massachusetts

BOSTON - May 27 is Memorial Day, a time to honor U.S. military members who died serving their country. Monday is both a state and federal holiday in Massachusetts.

There are Memorial Day parades and other community events planned around Massachusetts for the holiday. Here is a roundup of what's open and what's closed in the state on Monday.

Are post offices open in Massachusetts on Memorial Day?

Post offices are closed and there will no mail delivery except for overnight guaranteed parcels.

What Massachusetts supermarkets are open on Memorial Day?

Most grocery stores are open on Memorial Day, but their pharmacies are likely to be closed or have limited hours. Below is a list of Massachusetts supermarkets confirmed to be open on Memorial Day.

Big Y

Hannaford

Market Basket

Shaw's

Stop & Shop

Star Market

Wegmans

Can retail stores open in Massachusetts on Memorial Day?

Blue laws in Massachusetts force most retailers to close on Thanksgiving and Christmas, but that's not the case for Memorial Day. Most major retailers will be open on Monday. Employers, however, cannot require their employees to work on Memorial Day.

Are liquor stores open on Memorial Day in Massachusetts?

Liquor stores cannot sell alcohol until after noon on Memorial Day in Massachusetts.

Are banks open on Memorial Day in Massachusetts?

Most banks around the country are closed on Memorial Day, including City of Boston Credit Union branches and all locations of the Marlboro-based DCU.

Are schools open on Memorial Day in Massachusetts?

Memorial Day is a holiday for all public schools in Massachusetts.

Is the Massachusetts RMV open on Memorial Day?

All RMV offices are closed on Monday and will reopen Tuesday. The agency says drivers can still conduct transactions online.

Are libraries open on Memorial Day in Massachusetts?

Libraries generally close for Memorial Day. The Boston Public Library is closing all branches Sunday and Monday in observance for the holiday. The Worcester Public Library is always closed on Sunday but will also close Saturday and Monday for Memorial Day.

What is the MBTA schedule on Memorial Day?

The MBTA will be running on Memorial Day, but not on a weekday schedule.

Subway trains and buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. The RIDE service will be on a Saturday schedule. And the Commuter Rail will run on a weekend schedule.

The F1 Hingham-to-Boston ferry will not be running. The Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston F2 ferry will run on a Sunday schedule. And the Charlestown F4 ferry will run on a weekend schedule.

The CharlieCard store will not be open on Monday.