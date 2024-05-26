Watch CBS News
Here's what's open and closed on Memorial Day in South Florida

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Monday is Memorial Day. Here's what's open and closed throughout South Florida during this holiday.

South Florida grocery stores' Memorial Day hours

  • Costco: Closed during Memorial Day.
  • Sam's Club: Stores will close early at 6 p.m. If you're a club member you can enter at 8 a.m. 
  • Walmart: Open/Possible holiday hours.
  • Publix: Open/Normal Hours.
  • Aldi: Open/Hours may vary based on location.
  • Sedano's Supermarket: Open/normal hours.
  • Winn-Dixie: Open/normal hours.
  • Sheetz: Normal Hours.
  • The Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 
  • Wegmans: Regular hours.
  • Trader Joe's: Regular Hours.
  • Pet Smart: Stores will close early at 6 p.m. 
  • Petco: Open regular hours.

South Florida pharmacies' Memorial Day hours 

  • Walgreens: Open regular hours.
  • CVS Pharmacy: Open/Hours may vary.

Florida state and federal offices' Memorial Day hours 

  • Federal offices: Closed.
  • State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade and Broward offices and public services

  • Miami-Dade and Broward offices: Closed.
  • Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.
  • Miami-Dade and Broward public schools: No classes.
  • Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Run on a Sunday schedule.
  • Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed.
  • Garbage collection: Regular schedule in most cities.

South Florida banks Memorial Day hours  

  • Banks: Closed.
  • Stock markets: Closed.

South Florida department stores open on Memorial Day

  • JC Penny: Regular Hours.
  • Kohl's: Regular Hours.
  • Macy's: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 
  • Marshalls: Regular Hours but some stores vary by location. 
  • Michaels Craft: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Office Depot and Office Max: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Certain locations)
  • TJ Maxx: Regular Hours.

USPS, UPS and FedEx Memorial Day hours 

  • US Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx: Closed.
