Here's what's open and closed on Memorial Day in South Florida
MIAMI - Monday is Memorial Day. Here's what's open and closed throughout South Florida during this holiday.
South Florida grocery stores' Memorial Day hours
- Costco: Closed during Memorial Day.
- Sam's Club: Stores will close early at 6 p.m. If you're a club member you can enter at 8 a.m.
- Walmart: Open/Possible holiday hours.
- Publix: Open/Normal Hours.
- Aldi: Open/Hours may vary based on location.
- Sedano's Supermarket: Open/normal hours.
- Winn-Dixie: Open/normal hours.
- Sheetz: Normal Hours.
- The Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Wegmans: Regular hours.
- Trader Joe's: Regular Hours.
- Pet Smart: Stores will close early at 6 p.m.
- Petco: Open regular hours.
South Florida pharmacies' Memorial Day hours
- Walgreens: Open regular hours.
- CVS Pharmacy: Open/Hours may vary.
Florida state and federal offices' Memorial Day hours
- Federal offices: Closed.
- State offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade and Broward offices and public services
- Miami-Dade and Broward offices: Closed.
- Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.
- Miami-Dade and Broward public schools: No classes.
- Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Run on a Sunday schedule.
- Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed.
- Garbage collection: Regular schedule in most cities.
South Florida banks Memorial Day hours
- Banks: Closed.
- Stock markets: Closed.
South Florida department stores open on Memorial Day
- JC Penny: Regular Hours.
- Kohl's: Regular Hours.
- Macy's: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Marshalls: Regular Hours but some stores vary by location.
- Michaels Craft: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Office Depot and Office Max: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Certain locations)
- TJ Maxx: Regular Hours.
USPS, UPS and FedEx Memorial Day hours
- US Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx: Closed.