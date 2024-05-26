What is open and closed in Chicago on Memorial Day?

From banks to trains to courts to your mailbox, Memorial Day means closures in Chicago and surrounding areas. Here's what will be open and closed for the holiday weekend.

What are the 11 federal holidays in the U.S.?

Memorial Day is one of 11 federal holidays in the country.

The others are New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day (the third Monday in January), President's Day (the third Monday in February), Juneteenth (June 19), Independence Day (July 4), Labor Day, Columbus Day (second Monday in October), Veterans Day (November 11), Thanksgiving Day (fourth Thursday of November), and Christmas Day.

All non-essential federal workers get those days off.

Are banks open on Memorial Day?

The 12 Federal Reserve Banks, including the one in Chicago, are always closed for the 11 federal holidays.

Banking and financial services companies follow the same calendar, which makes sense because banks are closely tied to the Federal Reserve System.

Of course, ATMs and banking apps are available to transfer funds, pay bills, or get cash.

Are courts closed on Memorial Day?

All federal and local courts are closed for the holiday.

In Cook County, bond court and juvenile court are open every day of the year, including federal holidays.

Are city services closed on Memorial Day?

Most municipal offices are closed for the holiday. The exceptions would be public safety and emergency services.

In fact, Chicago police often work overtime or have vacations canceled around major holidays.

Is the Post Office closed on Memorial Day?

U.S. Postal Service workers are not considered federal workers, but the agency does recognize federal holidays, which means post offices are closed and mail is not delivered.

However, there are some locations that have 24-hour self-service. Use the locator tool to find one.

Are beaches open for Memorial Day?

Chicago's beaches officially open for the summer on Memorial Day weekend. The Indiana Dunes State Park and the adjacent National Park have more than a dozen beaches, too.

Do public trains run on Memorial Day?

Metra and the South Shore Line both operate on a weekend/holiday schedule.

Both trains restrict or prohibit alcohol over the holiday.