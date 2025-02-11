Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Winds Down tonight, But More Rain

BALTIMORE-- Snow that has been falling across much of the region Tuesday evening will gradually taper off early Wednesday morning. Overnight temperatures will remain in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, which, combined with the falling snow, will create snow-covered roadways.

The snow is very wet and heavy, leading to slushy conditions overnight. Untreated roads will be particularly slick, making travel hazardous. All winter weather alerts, including the Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning, are set to expire by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow Totals and Midweek Outlook

By early Wednesday morning, snowfall totals will reach 4 to 6 inches across much of the region. The heaviest snowfall is expected south of Route 50, including Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore, where localized totals over 8 inches are possible.

Wednesday will start mostly cloudy, but another disturbance will move into the region by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise above freezing for most areas, hovering in the mid-to-upper 30s, which should allow for some melting.

However, some locations, particularly higher elevations in Frederick and Carroll counties and portions of Western Maryland, may remain below freezing. As a result, when the next system moves in, precipitation may begin as freezing rain and sleet before transitioning to rain as temperatures rise Wednesday night.

For the rest of the area, primarily rain is expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Low temperatures Wednesday night will only dip into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Warming Trend on Thursday, Then Colder for Valentine's Day

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach near 50 degrees, with rain ending in the morning. After the system clears, colder air will move in just in time for Valentine's Day.

Friday will be dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but high temperatures will struggle to get past the upper 30s.

Weekend Storm System Brings Heavy Rain and Wind

The next storm system is expected to arrive over the weekend. Saturday will start cold and dry precipitation arrives by midday. A wintry mix may kicking things off before changing to rain by late afternoon and evening.

This will be dependent temperatures at the onset of the precipitation.

Rain will become heavy overnight into Sunday morning, accompanied by gusty southerly winds. This will warm temperatures into the lower 50s by Sunday afternoon. An Alert Day may be needed for Sunday due to heavy rainfall, which, combined with melting snow, could lead to minor flooding concerns.

Cold Front Brings Sharp Temperature Drop Sunday Night

Temperatures will plummet Sunday night as a strong cold front moves through. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s, and high temperatures on Monday will struggle to reach the 30s.

Winds will remain gusty out of the northwest, with gusts over 30 mph at times. By Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, temperatures will fall well into the 20s across the region.

Looking Ahead: More Wintry Weather Possible Next Week

The region should stay dry through midweek, but another storm system is on the horizon. By late next week, starting Thursday, rain could return—potentially mixing with some wintry weather.

Stay tuned for updates as the forecast evolves.