Maryland Weather: Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow Tuesday into Wednesday

BALTIMORE-- Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to Maryland Tuesday into Wednesday

Another round of snow is expected to impact the region from Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing hazardous travel conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Western Maryland and counties bordering Pennsylvania from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the rest of Maryland during the same timeframe.

Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the advisory area. In the warning zone, snowfall totals will exceed 6 inches, with the highest amounts likely in Southern Maryland.

Timing & Impacts

Overnight Monday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with low temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday morning will start off dry, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Snow is expected to arrive by early to mid-afternoon, spreading from south to north throughout the day. By the evening commute, moderate to heavy snow is expected, especially across Southern Maryland.

Snow will continue through Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, bringing the potential for hazardous travel conditions as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Roads will likely become snow-covered and slick.

By late Wednesday morning, temperatures will begin rising into the mid-30s, allowing for some improvement in road conditions.

Additional Wave of Precipitation Wednesday Night

Another area of low pressure will approach by Wednesday evening, bringing another round of precipitation.

Depending on surface temperatures, this could begin as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet before transitioning to rain. The greatest risk for icy conditions will be in Carroll, Frederick, and Washington counties, as well as areas farther west into Western Maryland.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid-to-upper 30s Wednesday night, eventually changing all precipitation to rain by early Thursday morning before moving out.

End of the Week Outlook

Thursday: High temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 40s , with drier conditions expected.

High temperatures will climb into the , with drier conditions expected. Thursday Night: A colder air mass moves in behind the departing storm system, with lows dropping back into the 20s and 30s .

A colder air mass moves in behind the departing storm system, with lows dropping back into the . Friday (Valentine's Day): Expect breezy conditions, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Weekend Storm System

The next storm system will arrive this weekend, bringing a chance for rain late Saturday and continuing into Saturday night.

Saturday: High temperatures will hover near 40 degrees .

High temperatures will hover near . Sunday: Rain chances continue early in the day before tapering off, with highs reaching the mid-40s.

Stay tuned for updates as this winter storm develops. Travelers should prepare for slick roads and potential travel disruptions, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.