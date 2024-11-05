Early voting turnout breaks records as Maryland voters head to the polls today

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders are making their voices heard this Election Day. State election records show that over 1.5 million Marylanders voted early or mailed in their ballots, representing 38% of registered voters. The final day of early voting, saw the largest turnout across the state.

According to the State Board of Elections, smaller counties like Calvert, Queen Anne's, and Talbot had the highest early voting turnout, with roughly one-third of voters heading to the polls.

Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Howard counties fall somewhere in the middle, with just about one-quarter of voters having already cast their ballots.

Baltimore City had the lowest turnout, at 13%.

Already, though, numbers for the general election have surpassed those of the primary election in May.

Voters say they are being driven to the polls for many reasons, most notably the intense race for the White House and a competitive U.S. Senate race.

Maryland polls will be open today between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

To vote, you'll need to go to your assigned polling place.

As for those mail-in ballots, they need to be postmarked or taken to a ballot dropbox Tuesday.