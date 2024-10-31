Watch CBS News
Local News

When do Maryland polls open and close for the 2024 election? Voting hours to know

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- On November 5, Maryland polls will be open for the 2024 election between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. 

To vote, you'll need to go to your assigned polling place. 

How to find your voting location

You can find your assigned polling place by visiting the Maryland State Board of Elections website and searching your address. 

Voters can also find their voting districts and local board of elections. 

If you requested a mail-in ballot and now want to vote in person, you will need to cancel your mail-in ballot via Maryland's Online Voter Registration System

Does your polling place change automatically if you move?

If you've already changed your address on your driver's license or state ID, your polling place will be changed automatically. If you haven't officially changed your address, you'll need to make sure you're registered at your current address to vote. 

Where do I drop off mail-in ballots in Maryland?

Marylanders can use a ballot drop box to return their mail-in ballot. Click here to find the General Elections ballot drop box locations

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.