When do Maryland polls open and close for the 2024 election? Voting hours to know

BALTIMORE -- On November 5, Maryland polls will be open for the 2024 election between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

To vote, you'll need to go to your assigned polling place.

How to find your voting location

You can find your assigned polling place by visiting the Maryland State Board of Elections website and searching your address.

Voters can also find their voting districts and local board of elections.

If you requested a mail-in ballot and now want to vote in person, you will need to cancel your mail-in ballot via Maryland's Online Voter Registration System.

Does your polling place change automatically if you move?

If you've already changed your address on your driver's license or state ID, your polling place will be changed automatically. If you haven't officially changed your address, you'll need to make sure you're registered at your current address to vote.

Where do I drop off mail-in ballots in Maryland?

Marylanders can use a ballot drop box to return their mail-in ballot. Click here to find the General Elections ballot drop box locations.