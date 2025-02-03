Baltimore-based, family-owned business Princeton Sports to close after 89 years

BALTIMORE -- Princeton Sports, a Baltimore-based, family-owned business, will be closing its doors after 89 years in the community, owners Paul and Alan Davis said Monday.

The announcement comes as brothers Paul and Alan plan to retire and sell the Falls Road location.

The store's inventory and equipment will be liquidated during a sale that starts on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.

A family legacy

Princeton Sports got its start in 1936, founded by Samuel and Lucille Davis. At the time, the company rented bicycles for a nickel a day in Baltimore's Park Circle neighborhood.

The business quickly grew, and in 1963, Samuel's son, Sonny Davis introduced skiing gear to the store's lineup. Sonny also expanded the business with a second location in Columbia in 1981 which closed in 2018, according to the statement from Paul and Alan, Sonny's children.

"My grandmother was a hell of a bicycle mechanic. My grandfather's dream was to sell a bicycle a day," Alan said.

"I used to come here and string rackets in junior high school to help the family out," Paul added.

Facing and overcoming challenges

According to the Davis brothers, the company has faced significant challenges as many of the store's suppliers now sell to consumers at lower prices.

"This is the end of an extraordinary chapter in our family's history," Paul said. "For nearly 90 years, our family has been able to sell fun to the Baltimore community. However, the retail landscape has changed dramatically over the years, and people's buying habits have changed, making it difficult to operate in the way we once loved."

The rise in online shopping has also presented challenges.

"While convenient, the shift to online purchasing has led customers to prioritize speed over expertise, often resulting in incorrect product selections and diminishing the role of personalized customer service—a cornerstone of Princeton Sports' philosophy," Alan said in the statement. "The industry has changed, and it's no longer the same experience for us or our customers."

"This has been a relay race for the last 89 years and Alan and I are taking the baton over the finish line," said Paul.

Davis' family and their team said it is hard saying goodbye but they're grateful for the support of their customers and the community who've become family.

"Just a big thank you for letting us be a part and helping you guys out," said Paul.

"I am glad we are retiring but boy am I going to miss this place," said Alan.

Other Baltimore business closures

Several restaurants in the Baltimore region announced plans to close at the end of 2024 or early 2025.

In mid-January, Fells Point seafood restaurant Riptide closed its doors after six years in the business.

Co-owner Justin Brockmeyer cited a domino effect from the COVID-19 pandemic that made it hard for the business to bounce back. He also said crime in Fells Point deterred customers from coming to the area on the weekends.

"The pandemic kind of changed everything," Brockmeyer said. "It changed the way people go out. It changed what people do nowadays. How much they drink kind of went downhill a little bit, and it changed the reputation for Fells Point."

In December 2024, Mother's Federal Hill Grille announced it would close its doors in early January 2025 after more than 27 years. Owner Dan Rather said he and his wife were starting to slow down as his son and other managers took on more responsibility.

Rather said he plans to close this chapter and focus on the other locations in Arnold and Timonium.

"Now there's tons of places down here, 25 bars and restaurants," Rather said. "The restaurant business is tough. You know, anybody that can last this long, it's saying something."

Nacho Mama's closed its Towson and Canton locations in January after 30 years in the business, though the owners did not clarify why they decided to close the locations.

"When my late husband and partner decided to open Nacho Mama's, he liked to blame his decision on this witty phrase: 'An Irishman decides to open a Mexican restaurant in a Polish neighborhood...' and the rest is history," the owners said in a statement.

Nacho Mama's sister restaurants, Mama's on the Half Shell in Canton and Owings Mills remain open.