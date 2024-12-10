Nacho Mama's Mexican food restaurant to close Towson, Canton locations after 30 years

BALTIMORE -- After 30 years in business, Nacho Mama's Mexican food restaurant is closing both its Towson and Canton locations, the restaurant's owners said in a social media post on Tuesday.

"On January 12, 2025, we will be closing Nacho Mama's Canton and Nacho Mama's Towson. Although this decision has not been easy for us, our family is grateful to our community that we have been blessed to serve for over three decades."

The restaurant said its sister restaurants, Mama's on the Half Shell in Canton and Owings Mills, will remain open.

"We are looking forward to continued success and growth within the Mama's Restaurant Group as we embark upon our future," the statement read.

The restaurants will officially close their doors on January 12, 2025.