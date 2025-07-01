Remaining charges dismissed for Maryland teacher acquitted of sex abuse

Three remaining assault charges against Maryland teacher Matthew Schlegel were dropped Tuesday, almost a week after he was acquitted of sex abuse in a partial verdict.

Schlegel was accused of sexually abusing eight of his students between 2022 and 2024 while he worked as a third-grade math teacher at Severna Park Elementary School in Anne Arundel County.

A jury found him not guilty of 18 counts of sex offenses in a partial verdict, but they remained deadlocked on three charges.

On Tuesday, Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said her team would not continue prosecuting the remaining charges.

"While some may want us to continue prosecuting the three remaining misdemeanor counts, we must recognize that after a full presentation of the facts in over a month-long trial, the jury was deadlocked on those counts 10-2 for not guilty," Leitess said in a statement.

Jury deadlocked on three charges

The jury in Schlegel's five-week-long trial was unable to agree on three second-degree assault charges.

They deliberated over the 21 charges for three days, initially telling the judge they were unable to agree on seven.

Judge Pamela Alban told the jury to keep trying to find common ground. The jury returned and said they were still deadlocked on four charges.

The jury later agreed on one additional charge, but told the judge they doubted they would agree on the remaining three, leaving Schlegel with a partial not guilty verdict.

Return to work after review

Schlegel was ordered to be released from custody after he was acquitted under the condition that he could not have contact with the alleged victims or their families. He also can't be unsupervised around minors.

His attorneys told the media that Schlegel suffered and could be in shock for some time.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools said Schlegel will return to paid status after the district finalizes its review of his job status and employment assignment.

Parents protest partial verdict

Parents of the alleged victims and members of the community expressed disappointment and outrage after the verdict.

Some protested outside the courthouse while others planted nearly 2,000 pink signs around the county in support of the 10-year-old girls who testified against their teacher.

"This outcome yesterday. It's a complete and total failure, and now our focus is on, how do we keep these girls safe? How do we keep our school system safe?" said Katie Juhasz, a friend of an alleged victim's family.

The parents of the alleged victims held a press conference led by Attorney Thiru Vignarajah. He represented the families in claiming that Schlegel was wrongly acquitted.

"When a number of the families reached out to me earlier this week, their frustration, their devastation, and their heartbreak were not abstract. It was rooted in a feeling of betrayal by the very systems they had come to Severna Park to trust," Vignarajah said.

Vignarajah said the families will continue to fight the verdict in any way they can.