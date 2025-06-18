Protesters oppose not guilty verdict for Maryland teacher accused of sexual abuse

Protesters rallied outside of an Anne Arundel County courthouse Wednesday to oppose the not guilty verdict for a Maryland teacher who was accused of sexually abusing students.

Matthew Schlegel, a suspended teacher from Severna Park Elementary School, faced 18 counts of sexual abuse and sex offenses, though a jury was unable to agree on three of the charges.

Schlegel is scheduled to appear for a bail review hearing Wednesday afternoon. His attorneys said he will likely be released from custody during the hearing.

Ahead of the hearing, protesters gathered outside to advocate for child sex abuse survivors. Some held signs that read, "We believe them." Another read, "You failed our girls."

Parents react to partial verdict

The partial verdict came after a five-week trial, during which five young girls testified that Schlegel touched them inappropriately during classes.

Schlegel was removed from the school and arrested after the alleged abuse between 2022 and 2024.

After learning the verdict on Tuesday, the parents of some of the girls who testified expressed their disappointment.

"After the last one to two years of mental health struggles and picking my daughter back up and then putting her through hell, to sit there and face the man that (allegedly) abused her, I see her as the strongest little girl I've ever met," one mother said.

One of the parents testified that she found a note on her daughter's iPad, suggesting that Schlegel had been removed from the school due to inappropriate touching.

Schlegel denied the allegations against him when he testified during his trial, the Baltimore Banner reported.

What's next for Matthew Schlegel?

Jury deliberations in Schlegel's trial lasted three days as members struggled to agree on several counts.

On Monday, the jury told the judge they were deadlocked on four charges. After agreeing on one more charge, they told the judge they doubted they would come to a consensus on the others.

During Schlegel's bail hearing Wednesday, court officials are expected to share more information about how the three remaining charges will be handled.