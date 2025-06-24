Maryland parents plant pink signs to protest after teacher found not guilty of sex abuse

Maryland parents plant signs to protest after teacher found not guilty of sex abuse

Parents planted pink signs in an Anne Arundel County town on Tuesday in the aftermath of an elementary school teacher being found not guilty of child sex abuse.

Matthew Schlegel, a 45-year-old math teacher at Severna Park Elementary School, was released on his own recognizance after he was cleared of 18 counts of abuse of students at the school.

Parents made roughly 2,000 pink signs in support of he young students who testified against their teacher during a weeks-long trial.

The signs across town read, "We stand with our girls" and "We believe them."

"They know that these are houses where they can feel safe," said Severna Park parent Hannah Warzoah. "They know that they're believed and they're cared about."

Students testify against Schlegel

Five 10-year-old girls testified that Schlegel touched them inappropriately in class and withstood hours of cross-examination.

In 2024, Schlegel was arrested and was accused of sexually abusing eight students during class time between 2022 and 2024. He denied every allegation.

On June 18, a jury returned with a partial verdict, which found Schlegel not guilty. Jurors were unable to agree on the three remaining charges.

The parents of the children who testified left the courtroom devastated. Schlegel was released the day after the verdict.

In the meantime, the mother of one of the alleged victims told WJZ the signs are a "lifeline" and "Paint the Park Pink" is a call for justice, accountability, and healing.

"Even though we all felt universally hurt and horrified last week, coming out of it is a movement that hopefully will prevent this from happening again," Warzoah said.

Petition calls for Schlegel's firing

Parents started a petition demanding that Anne Arundel County Public Schools immediately fire Schlegel, who had been suspended after his arrest. He became a teacher at Severna Park Elementary School in 2016.

A spokesperson for AACPS told WJZ the district will finalize its review regarding Schlegel's job status and employment assignment, "by our obligations under state law."

Parents were holding a community meeting at Hatton Beach on Tuesday to organize and shape their response.