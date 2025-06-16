Jury deliberations stretch into 3rd day in trial for former Maryland teacher accused of sexual abuse

Jury deliberations will stretch into a third day in the trial for a former Maryland teacher accused of sexually abusing students.

The jury struggled to come to a consensus Monday and remained deadlocked on 4 of the 21 charges against 45-year-old Matthew Schlegel.

Schlegel, a former third-grade teacher at Severna Park Elementary School in Anne Arundel County, was accused of sexually abusing eight students between August 2022 and March 2024.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, Judge Pamela Alban received a note from the jury saying they're still deadlocked on seven of the 21 charges against Schlegel.

Judge Alban used an Allen charge, instructing members of the jury to keep trying to find common ground.

After that, the jury came back and said they're still deadlocked on four of the 21 charges.

Jury deliberations began on Friday, June 13.

On Monday, the jury was dismissed around 5 p.m. Deliberations will continue on Tuesday morning around 9 a.m.

Former teacher faces abuse trial

During the month-long trial, the jury heard from five female students who claimed Schlegel would touch them inappropriately.

The young students testified that the abuse would take place during class time.

One student's mother told the jury that her daughter became fearful and withdrawn during that time.

Schlegel's attorneys, Patrick Seidel and Peter O'Neill, maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

Schlegel denied all allegations against him when he took the stand on June 12.

Number of charges leads to lengthy trial

According to a legal expert, the number of charges against Schlegel may be part of the reason for his lengthy trial.

James Tuomey, a criminal defense lawyer who is not affiliated with the trial, said the case is unusual for the large number of charges and evidence presented.

"For the jurors to go over that breadth of evidence and weeks of testimony will take time," Tuomey said. "It's a serious undertaking that the jurors are involved in now, and will continue Monday and possibly for additional days in the coming week."