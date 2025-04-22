Maryland residents reflect on how Pope Francis helped change church views toward LGBTQ+

Some Maryland residents are reflecting on the legacy of Pope Francis, including his push for inclusivity and his stance on the LGBTQ+ community.

Some will remember the response he gave about the sexual orientation of priests just months after assuming the role in 2013, stating, "Who am I to judge?"

Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88 due to a stroke and heart failure.

"Five words that were really a revolution in the Catholic Church," said Fr. Al Risdorfer, the pastor of Our Lady Undoer of Knots Inclusive Catholic Community in Baltimore, which is independent of the Roman Catholic Church. "The only thing that church leaders had for LGBTQ people was judgment."

Francis DeBernardo, who works with New Ways Ministry, a Maryland-based Catholic outreach organization advocating for equity and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community, said Pope Francis' words shifted the narrative within the church, and he's seen more of an interest at several parishes to welcome LGBTQ+ people.

"Under the previous papacies, there was a lot of fear to even address this topic, and he gave people courage," DeBernardo said

"I think his heart was always in the right place," Fr. Risdorfer said.

Priests were permitted to bless same-sex couples

Pope Francis called laws criminalizing homosexuality a "sin" and an "injustice." He allowed priests to bless members of same-sex couples. However, he said blessing same-sex unions goes against the laws of the Church.

Fr. Risdorfer said this is one of multiple statements he has questioned from the pope.

"I think he is one of many people in the Roman Catholic Church that feel torn between what their heart says they should be saying and should be going, and what the doctrine...and structure says they have to be saying," Fr. Risdorfer said.

Fr. Risdorfer hopes the next pope embodies forgiveness and gets as close to infinite love as possible.

"A heroic adherence to the message of Jesus to love one another," Fr. Risdorfer said. To be forgiving, to be compassionate, to be non-judgmental."

Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday, April 26

Pope Francis' funeral will be at 4 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, April 26, in front of St. Peter's Basilica, the Vatican announced.

The pope will be brought in a procession Wednesday morning, accompanied by cardinals, to the basilica from his residence at Casa Santa Marta, where he died.

On Tuesday, the Vatican shared the first photos and video of Pope Francis since his death, showing him in the wooden coffin wearing a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary intertwined in his hands.

Archbishop of Baltimore honors Pope Francis

William Lori, the Archbishop of Baltimore, paid tribute to Pope Francis on Monday at The Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

Lori used his 10-minute homily to address the various accomplishments and legacy the late Pontiff leaves behind.

"Pope Francis also taught us that an outward-looking church will be a church that listens, a church that journeys together," Archbishop Lori said in his homily.