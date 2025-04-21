Archdiocese of Baltimore celebrates life of Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church

The Archdiocese of Baltimore celebrated the life of Pope Francis Monday evening at The Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

The evening mass included a homily from Archbishop William Lori, who used his 10-minute homily address to discuss the various accomplishments and legacy the late Pontiff leaves behind.

"Pope Francis also taught us that an outward looking church will be a church that listens, a church that journeys together," Archbishop Lori said in his homily.

Archbishop Lori also addressed the Pontiff's dedication to uplift the poor, oppressed, and marginalized, his priority to take care of the climate and environment, as well as his mission to create a more inclusive Catholic Church.

"A voice of hope, a voice of compassion has been stilled we feel there are too few such voices in the world," Lori said.

He said the Pope's church was an outward reaching institution that embraced challenges. The archbishop equated this to the 'Seek the City To Come' initiative, which consolidated and realigned the diocese. Lori said he viewed this as a challenge that is now "baring good fruit". The diocese worked to engage the community to create the plan he called a tribute to Pope Francis.

Lori noted the Pope's position on the world stage as a leader, saying the Pontiff called for a new kind of politics.

"Perhaps in death, his voice will be needed more than it was in life," Lori said during his homily.

Finally, the archbishop spoke about the Pope's last public appearance on Easter Sunday in Vatican City, where the 'People's Pope' was able to speak to the public one last time and even drive through the city in the 'Pope Mobile' to greet the prisoners.

After the service, the Archdiocese of Baltimore's leader shared more personal memories about Pope Francis. He said he found out about the Pontiff's death via text around 4 a.m. from a friend who was in Rome. The archbishop agreed with patrons who called it a shock, in spite of knowing the Pope was in frail health.

He added that he believes the late Pope wrote the speech himself, guiding the archbishop as he reflected on Pope Francis' life.

"I've spent the day reflecting on Pope Francis. In many ways, when I finally had a moment to sit down and put it together, it kind of wrote itself. In many ways, Pope Francis wrote the homily," Lori added.

Most of all, the archbishop says he will remember the Pope's humanity, humor and humility.

"He was a great leader on the world stage. He was the leader of more than a billion roman Catholics, but when you met him, he was a very down to earth good human being," Lori said.

Pope Francis, known as 'The People's Pope,' left a lasting impact on Catholics around the world – including in Baltimore. Parishioners flocked to The Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, gathering to remember the life of Pope Francis, as well as share in grief together.

Despite Vatican City being thousands of miles from the cathedral, parishioners say they felt connected to Pope Francis. They say his legacy of acceptance and peace is something the world needs now more than ever before.

"He's a great man," David Campbell from Hunts Valley added. "I've been a catholic for years, my whole life, and I miss him already."

Parishioners say his legacy is one of acceptance that they hope lasts as a new pope is chosen.

"Regardless of who you are and what you are, what color you are, that God doesn't see any of that. He only sees you as His child, an individual," Jerry Wooden of Baltimore city said.

Kelly Neale of Catonsville spoke before the service saying Pope Francis has been an inspiration to her and without him, she wouldn't have returned to the Catholic Church. She hopes his legacy lives and that the church doesn't go back on the progress made.

"I hope it lasts. I hope his commitment to the poor and to the environment and women in the church and the open doors, both that the church coming out and the people going in, will continue," Neale said.

Now, the Church is in a nine-day period of mourning. The Pope will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Then, the conclave will begin as the cardinals elect a new Pope, which parishioners in Maryland say they will be watching closely.



