Overdose deaths reach 10-year low in Maryland after 26% decrease in 2025

Overdose deaths in Maryland have reached a 10-year low after decreasing by 26% in 2025, according to the governor's office.

Maryland's Overdose Data Dashboard shows there were 1,315 overdose deaths in 2025, a 53% decrease from a high of 2,800 in 2021.

Progress in reducing overdose deaths

Data shows that overdose deaths dropped among all drug categories and demographic groups last year.

Fentanyl-related deaths dropped by 31% from 1,314 in 2024 to 906 in 2025, according to the dashboard.

Black residents across the state saw a 31% decrease in fatal overdoses, while white residents saw a 22% drop, according to the data. Despite the progress, overdose rates for Black men over the age of 55 were three times higher than their white counterparts, the data shows.

Data also shows that Maryland's Overdose Response Programs distributed record amounts of drug test strips and naloxone, which is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Overdose deaths in Baltimore

In 2025, Baltimore recorded a total of 568 overdose deaths, including 425 that involved fentanyl, according to the dashboard. The number represents a nearly 27% decrease in fatal overdoses compared to the 777 recorded in 2024.

In 2023, the city saw a surge in overdose deaths, with 1,043 reported.

The city faced several challenges in 2025 in its effort to reduce drug overdoses, especially after multiple mass overdoses were reported during the summer and fall. The first incident in July sent 27 people to the hospital, and another instance in October led to 11 overdoses and seven hospitalizations.

Medetomidine, a powerful animal sedative, was linked to the mass overdoss, and 19 people were eventually indicted for drug trafficking schemes related to the overdoses.

Marylanders struggling with substance abuse or a behavioral health crisis are encouraged to call or text 988.