19 people indicted for West Baltimore drug trafficking schemes related to mass overdoses

A total of 19 people were indicted in connection with drug trafficking organizations that operated in West Baltimore, in a community where three mass overdoses were reported in the past six months, the city state's attorney's office said Friday.

In July, two separate mass overdose incidents in Baltimore's Penn North neighborhood sent nearly 32 people to the hospital. In early October, seven people were hospitalized after police reported that 11 more people had overdosed in the same neighborhood.

"The concentration of Drug Trafficking Organizations in the Penn North Area is not only unacceptable from a quality of life standpoint, but it is also extremely dangerous, as evidenced by the ongoing violence and overdoses in that neighborhood," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement.

Alleged drug trafficking group indicted

In January, the Baltimore Police Department's Group Violence Unit began investigating a drug trafficking group in and around the 700 block of Cumberland Street and in the 1700 block of N. Carey Street.

The group was selling heroin, fentanyl — advertised under the name "550" — and cocaine.

During the investigation, officers identified several members of the drug trafficking group, including Dominic Lambert, Kevin Fowlkes, Clifton Bryant, Shawn Williams, Eric Morris, Antonio Thornton, and a minor.

Police obtained arrest and search warrants for the suspects on Nov. 12, according to court documents. During the searches, police seized nearly 660 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1,300 capsules of suspected fentanyl, manufacturing equipment, three handguns and $10,000 in U.S. dollars.

Second drug trafficking group identified

During the investigation into 550, police identified a second drug trafficking group that was also operating nearby, around the 1700 block of N. Calhoun Street.

The group sold fentanyl, advertised as "Six-Nine," and cocaine, according to the indictment.

Genard Hope, Damon Grady, Eric Briggs, Deonta Carter, Travis Smith, Dejuane Hicks, and Jamie Hawkins were identified as suspects in the drug trafficking scheme, documents show.

During a search on Aug. 1, police recovered the following:

500 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin

300 capsules of suspected fentanyl/heroin

28 grams of suspected cocaine

2.5 pounds of suspected cannabis

19 Black top vials with suspected crack cocaine

15 grams of white powder substance suspected of being fentanyl

Two grams of suspected crack cocaine

120 grams of a cutting agent

A sawed-off shotgun

A Polymer 80 9mm handgun

"This unscrupulous and violent drug trafficking organization preyed on the citizens of West Baltimore, selling heroin laced with fentanyl disguised as other substances," said DEA Washington Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Goumenis.

Investigating Baltimore's mass overdoses

In July, after the first mass overdose was reported in Penn North, police began investigating another drug trafficking operation in the 2100 block of Brunt Street.

Officers reviewed security footage, CCTV and body cam footage, revealing several people of interest who police said may be responsible for distributing toxic illicit drugs.

The mass overdose on July 10 prompted the drug trafficking groups to leave the area of W. North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue and establish sales in surrounding locations, according to court documents.

One of the groups included Shawn Oliver, Kevin Malone, Donte Drummond, Camron Harrison, and a juvenile, court officials said. The group set up a drug shop in the 2100 block of Brunt Street.

During a five-month investigation, police determined that the group was selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

During a search, officers recovered the following: