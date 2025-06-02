Maryland leaders show support for Jewish community after targeted attack injures 8 in Colorado

Maryland leaders are sharing their support for the Boulder, Colorado, community after eight people were injured in a targeted attack, according to the FBI.

The attack on Sunday, June 1, occurred during a rally for Israeli hostages. CBS News reported that the suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, used a flamethrower and threw Molotov cocktails to burn people.

Soliman is facing federal hate crime charges after he was allegedly heard yelling "Free Palestine" as he attacked people. The incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Maryland leaders react to Colorado attack

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he spoke to the governor of Colorado after the attack.

"We witnessed yet another horrific act of antisemitic violence," Gov. Moore said in a social media post. "This was an attack not just on individuals, but on the very principles we stand for as a nation."

"Maryland stands with Colorado, and we stand united with the Jewish community and all communities targeted by hate," he added. "We must meet this moment with unity and a refusal to be intimidated by those who seek to divide us."

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks also shared a post saying, "Antisemitism has no place in our country or anywhere in the world. We must remain steadfast in our efforts to oppose this hatred."

Baltimore Jewish community calls for more security

Baltimore's Jewish community has its guard up in the wake of recent hate crime attacks across the world.

The rise in antisemitism has prompted added security measures, including metal barriers and bulletproof glass at the Baltimore Jewish Community Center, armed guards at synagogues and Jewish schools, and increased patrols by local law enforcement.

"It is becoming more and more concerning," said Howard Libit, the executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council.

Libit applauds federal and local governments for offering grant money for security at synagogues and other places of worship, but he says there's not enough to go around.

He is calling on Congress to approve a proposal that would double the available grant money to prevent more hate crime tragedies from happening.

"It really hits home"

Libit says he's still shocked by violent attacks against the Jewish community, even though they are becoming more common.

In April, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's home was firebombed after a man allegedly broke into his house. Then last month, two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

"From the attack on Gov. Shapiro's house during Passover to the recent attack in Washington D.C. of people attending a Jewish American Heritage Month event, and now an attack on a weekly peaceful march for Jewish hostages, for all hostages being held in Gaza, (it's) just so disturbing and horrifying."

Sunday's attack in Colorado sent people between the ages of 52 and 88 to the hospital. They were marching for the Israeli hostages in Gaza.

In Baltimore, each Sunday, the group "Run 4 Their Lives Baltimore" marches for the victims of Jewish hate crime attacks.

"There's a weekly march for the hostages here in Baltimore, too," Libit said. "It could happen anywhere. Every week, people get together at one of the local synagogues on Sunday mornings and march for the hostages. Part of the same movement that was attacked in Boulder, Colorado. Every one of these feels like it really hits home."

Libit recalls antisemitic acts in the Baltimore area. In April, surveillance video showed a man destroying a hostage display in Northwest Baltimore.

"The only way we're going to fix this, or at least lessen it, is through more education, more allyship, more making people understand our perspective that you can't live on hate," Libit said.

Holocaust survivor among victims of Colorado attack

During the attack, people were seen on the ground as others tried to help with water. Two people were flown to a hospital burn unit, and four others were transported and later discharged from a hospital, witnesses told CBS News.

An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor was among the victims injured in the attack, CBS News reported.

"The fact that a Holocaust survivor was among those wounded is a sobering reminder of the enduring threat of antisemitism and the urgent need to protect those who have already suffered so much," Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey said in a statement.

Attacks on Jewish community

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said that the incident in Colorado was the second targeted attack against the Jewish community in two weeks.

It comes after two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on May 21.

A Chicago man was arrested for the shooting that left a young couple, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, dead in front of the Jewish Museum, according to CBS News.

The suspect, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, was heard chanting "Free Palestine" as he was being taken into custody, similar to the attack in Colorado.

"Violence and hate must have no refuge in America," Sen. Van Hollen said in a social media post. "This is the second attack on the Jewish community in two weeks. As we pray for the victims in Boulder, we must redouble our efforts to fight antisemitism and hate in all its forms."