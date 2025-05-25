Baltimore's Jewish community marches for slain Israeli Embassy staffers, hostages in Gaza

Baltimore's Jewish community continues to mourn the deaths of the two Israeli Embassy staffers who were shot and killed in Washington, D.C. last week, as well as those who were held hostage in Gaza.

On Wednesday, May 21, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were attending an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when they were killed.

"What happened last week was also an attack against Jews and the right of Jews to support the state of Israel," said Jay Bernstein, an organizer of "Run 4 Their Lives Baltimore."

For months, "Run 4 Their Lives Baltimore" has hosted weekly walks, each Sunday, for those who died and were held captive during the Hamas attack on Israel.

"We have in mind the hostages, we have in mind those who are killed," said Bernstein.

"We gather every Sunday to support the families of the hostages who are still held in Gaza," added Randi Framson, another organizer for "Run 4 Their Lives Baltimore." "We're going to do it until the last hostage is released."

Bernstein said they will continue to march as a way of supporting the Jewish community impacted by the attacks.

"The forces that took the hostages and then murdered Jews last week are all against those values, and that's why we're here," Bernstein said.

Security for the Jewish communities

Bernstein explained that since the shooting in Washington, D.C., additional security has been put in place in their community.

Baltimore County and Howard County police departments told WJZ on Thursday they would also increase their presence and patrols around Jewish places of worship, community centers, and other areas.

"It just emphasizes the need for people to be aware of what is going on, to be aware that there are still hostages being held there," said Julie August, another organizer of "Run 4 Their Lives Baltimore. "But it also brings awareness to the fact that it's not really an issue about what Israel is doing or what Israel is not doing. It's an issue about us being Jewish and being alive."

"This is not just a Jewish issue. This is an issue that affects all Americans. And, again, affects the entire world," Bernstein said.

Shooting suspect identified

The suspect in the murder of the Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., has been identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, from Chicago. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials, and other counts.

The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and terrorism, and more charges could come, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. Authorities have said the attack was targeted.

Hostages update

Edan Alexander, the last living U.S. citizen kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and held hostage for more than 19 months, is the latest hostage to be released from captivity.

The Hamas statement said the release was part of ongoing mediation efforts to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, reopen crossings into the Israeli-blockaded Palestinian territory, and resume the delivery of aid.

Adi Alexander, Edan's father, met with former President Joe Biden and President Trump late last year to push for a deal that would free all of the hostages still being held in Gaza.

Mr. Trump said earlier this month that fewer than two dozen hostages were believed to be alive. Alexander was thought to be among them.

As attempts to reach a permanent ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas have drawn on, militants have periodically freed hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

About 100 hostages were returned to Israel during a brief pause in fighting in November 2023, just over a month after the Oct. 7 attack prompted Israel to declare war on Hamas and begin bombarding Gaza.

Militants released 30 of the people between January and March of this year, as part of another exchange agreement with Israel that took place in several stages.

Although family members of those in ongoing captivity have repeatedly pleaded with American and Israeli leaders to solidify a deal prioritizing the hostages' safe return, Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas in March and renewed its offensive in Gaza, where Palestinian officials said the death toll has risen to almost 53,000.