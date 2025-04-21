Shapiro says he plans to return to Pennsylvania Governor's Residence after firebombing attack

Shapiro plans to return to Pennsylvania Governor's Residence this week after arson attack

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he will be back in the governor's mansion this week after a man allegedly broke into the house and set it on fire more than a week ago.

The images are still fresh in the mind of Shapiro, but he said he's not going to live in fear. He plans to be back this week, including hosting the Easter egg hunt on Tuesday.

"It was very important to me and Lori that that not be delayed and that children be welcomed at the grounds of the residence," Shapiro said.

According to the governor, he still believes in the state police to keep him safe, adding that a third party is analyzing the systems and he's confident that whatever changes they recommend will be made.

"I plan to sleep there this week, and be back in the residence using it as it was intended to be, the people's house, welcoming people there," Shapiro said.

President Trump calls Shapiro

On Saturday, President Trump called the governor and expressed his concerns. The governor said they spoke for some time over the phone.

"He called to share his warm regards for me and Lori and our family. I appreciated his call very much, and we agreed to stay in touch," Shapiro said.

The Democrat and Republican also discussed the ongoing talks of Nippon and U.S. Steel. Both agree there needs to be a commitment to the Mon Valley, including keeping those jobs there, along with investments.

"We have to protect these jobs. We've got to protect steelworkers' way of lives here, and I'm going to continue to do everything in my power as governor to do that," Shapiro said.

According to the governor, the two will stay in touch on this issue as it continues to be discussed from the local level all the way to the international stage.