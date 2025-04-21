Video shows suspect vandalizing Israeli hostage display in Baltimore

Police looking for person who vandalized Israeli hostage display in Northwest Baltimore

Police looking for person who vandalized Israeli hostage display in Northwest Baltimore

Baltimore County Police are searching for a man seen on video appearing to vandalize an Israeli hostage display in Northwest Baltimore.

The video appears to show the man yanking stakes from the ground and pulling an Israeli flag off the home.

"To step up on somebody's lawn and destroy their property in such a vicious way, when ultimately…what are we displaying here? Victims," said property owner Azi Rosenblum.

Rosenblum explains the photos on those stakes show some of the 59 Israelis still held hostage in Gaza.

He says this memorial is his way of showing support for them in a way he says is meant to be non-political.

"It doesn't address any of the larger conflict in any way, shape, or form. And for someone to feel so strongly opposed to people coming home and being safe and not being starved and not being abused, to come up on the lawn and tear apart something that represents simply that is pretty awful," said Rosenblum.

The vandal also allegedly tried to break this window in the back of the house.

Rosenblum says this is the fourth time since the display was put up 563 days ago that it has been vandalized.

While he understands the conflict is controversial, he also hopes his display can serve as a learning opportunity, which is why each time, he rebuilds it.

"I don't need everyone to necessarily appreciate the message or agree with it, I'm totally cool with people having other views and other opinions. What I would hope is that anyone who is driving by and is the least bit curious, that they would investigate. Look up the facts. Do some research," said Rosenblum.

He says he will continue to rebuild it as many times as he has to until the hostages are brought home.

"It's very personal and we're one big family, and when it's your family and you care about something and it's the right thing to do, then you're willing to pay the price and this is the right thing to do," said Rosenblum.

The Baltimore County Police Department says they are currently investigating who is responsible for the vandalism, and they have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-887-4636 (INFO).