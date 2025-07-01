Maryland community wins appeal over proposed W.R. Grace plastic recycling plant

The Howard County Hearing Examiner sided with neighbors who appealed the county's decision to allow a plastic recycling plant in Columbia.

The ruling overturns the Department of Planning and Zoning's (DPZ) determination that the facility does not violate zoning conditions, sending the matter back to the DPZ for further review.

Residents oppose plastic recycling plant

Howard County residents have been pushing for protections against the proposed plastic recycling plant after learning Maryland-based chemical company, W.R. Grace & Co., planned to build in a location that would border several neighborhoods.

In 2024, residents submitted a zoning regulation amendment, asking the county's planning board to prevent research activities from being built close to neighborhoods if they require an emissions permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).

In March, the county council voted against a zoning change that would have prevented the facility – and others like it – from opening near any residential areas.

Despite the setbacks, residents continued to call for a 1,800 buffer zone between neighborhoods and the proposed recycling facility, citing potential pollution and emissions that could impact the community's health.

"I'm just appalled and I can't even believe this can possibly be approved so close to neighborhoods," said Howard County resident Andrea Levinson, who lives about two miles from the proposed plant.

Some residents clarified that they were not opposed to the plant, but to the location.

"Too close is too close," said Howard County resident Leonard Boyd. "There's still a danger of an explosion, and why is it so close to residential? So even if every case they are making is true, why not build it away from communities?"

In late June, W.R. Grace received approval from the MDE to move forward with the proposed plant.

The company said its new plant would not burn plastic, but would instead study methods for recycling plastic that are safe and effective.

"Concerns about this project are misinformed," the company said in a previous statement. "Grace scientists have developed a new plastic recycling solution that has the potential to reduce emissions, save energy and lower costs compared to other options, and we are confident that there will be no impact on the community. Grace is committed to being a responsible business, a good neighbor and a safe workplace for our 600 on-site employees – 400 of whom are Howard County residents."

Howard County residents win appeal

In siding with residents, the county hearing examiner determined that DPZ's investigation into the proposed plant was insufficient as it relied on W.R. Grace's self-classification of permitting zoning uses.

In the appeal, the hearing examiner said the plant's zoning status raised questions about zoning compliance.

The appeal paused the use of the building where the plant would be until DPZ completes its review.

"We're grateful that the Hearing Examiner recognized what our community has said for months—that W.R. Grace's plans to build a plastic incinerator next to our homes deserved far more than a rubber stamp," said Aidan Morrell, a resident and attorney who has aided in the legal process.

"The ruling clarified that DPZ must conduct more thorough, site-specific investigations to examine the actual nature of the proposed activities as well as the health and safety impacts on neighboring residential communities," Morrell added.

WJZ has reached out to W.R. Grace for comment.