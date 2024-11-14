Howard County residents push back against recycling plant

BALTIMORE -- Howard County residents came out in full force to push for protections as W.R. Grace & Co., a Maryland-based chemical company, aims to build a pilot plastics recycling plant for research that borders their neighborhoods.

The group "Stop Grace Plastics Permit" submitted a Zoning Regulation Amendment to Howard County's Planning Board that calls for greater setbacks for research activities that require a Maryland Department of the Environment emission permit.

On Thursday evening, dozens of people, largely from Columbia's River Hill and Cedar Creek communities, went before board members to plead for a recommendation that would require a 1,800-foot buffer in certain scenarios for new research and development facilities and residential areas.

"We're just asking to keep these people in a safe environment," Howard County resident Anwer Hasan said. "That's all we're asking."

For more than two hours, the board heard testimony from residents, including some children who live near the proposed site.

"Ultimately, a research and development facility like this one doesn't belong next to a residential community," resident Lisa Krausz said.

The Planning Board will make recommendations on the ZRA, which will then be sent to the County Council.

In a statement, W.R. Grace & Co. wrote: "Concerns about this project are misinformed. Grace scientists have developed a new plastic recycling solution that has the potential to reduce emissions, save energy and lower costs compared to other options, and we are confident that there will be no impact on the community. Grace is committed to being a responsible business, a good neighbor and a safe workplace for our 600 on-site employees – 400 of whom are Howard County residents."