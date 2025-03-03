Howard County residents to rally in support of bill that could ban plastic recycling plant in residential areas

Howard County residents and advocates are expected to rally Monday evening as county councilmembers prepare to vote on a bill that would prohibit the incineration of plastic in residential zones.

In a statement Sunday, residents expressed concerns that the bill won't get the votes needed to pass.

Residents argue that the "common sense bill" will protect communities from toxic emissions and other dangers like potential leaks, fires and explosions at plastic recycling facilities.

Under the proposed bill, activities that impact surrounding areas with noise, fumes or vibrations would be classified as manufacturing in the county's zoning regulations. Manufacturing activities are required to be in areas far from residential neighborhoods to protect the health and safety of residents.

Residents oppose recycling plant

The bill comes as some residents have been pushing for protections against the Maryland-based chemical company W.R. Grace & Co., which plans to build a plastic recycling plant that would border some neighborhoods.

In November 2024, residents from the Cedar Creek and Village of River Hill neighborhoods submitted a zoning regulation amendment to the county's planning board, calling for a 1,800-foot buffer between neighborhoods and facilities that require an emissions permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).

"We're just asking to keep these people in a safe environment," Howard County resident Anwer Hasan said. "That's all we're asking."

Under the bill, W.R. Grace's plastic recycling plant would be classified as a manufacturing activity and would not be allowed to be built near any residential area in the county

Residents raised concerns about pollution during a heated public hearing in February.

"The chemicals they admitted will be emitted, will be dangerous at the distances we are," said Shamika Preston. "It doesn't matter if it's teeny-weeny or a whole lot."

W.R. Grace told WJZ that the recycling plant will not burn plastic and will only be used to study a potentially game-changing innovation for recycling plastic that is safe and effective.

"If passed, this ZRA would set a harmful precedent that would repel institutions and employers away from Howard County. The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) process is designed specifically to evaluate the safety of projects like ours, and we are committed to faithfully and fully following that process," W.R. Grace said in a statement.

The company said the plant could reduce energy use, improve air emissions and help keep plastic out of landfills and oceans. The company has been working with MDE since 2023 on permit planning, though MDE has not yet decided on approval.