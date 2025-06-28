New plastics recycling plant approved in Columbia raises concerns for nearby residents

A Maryland chemical company has been approved to move forward with a pilot plastics recycling plant in Columbia by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE).

However, residents in the area are upset about this decision due to air quality concerns in their neighborhood.

Nana and Golash Adadey live in a home that sits near the potential recycling plant, a home they plan to retire in.

But in their backyard, there is a sign and a fence that is a reminder of the years-long battle to protect their home.

Potential health impact concerns

They're a part of a group of Cedar Creek and Columbia residents outraged by the MDE's decision to approve an air permit for the new plastic recycling facility.

The agency's decision comes two years after the chemical company, W.R. Grace & Co. (Grace), submitted the permit application.

"We do not know the impact, how it is going to affect our health, and this is our retirement home," Nana Adadey said. "People live here. So why are we doing experiments and piloting...it should be moved away."

"They want to pilot this chemical recycling plant, which for all intents and purposes is a plastics burning facility, and they want to do that in our backyards," Shameika Preston, a co-facilitator with the Stop Grace Coalition, explained.

Preston is a member of the Stop Grace Coalition, whom are worried the company's plans will have long-term environmental and health impacts on those who live and go to school nearby.

Adadey also told WJZ's Janay Reece that she's concerned the plant will have an impact on the children and adults who have underlying health conditions such as asthma and other breathing problems.

The company is looking to pioneer new efforts to lower the amount of plastic waste by recycling it into "plastic precursors", according to Grace.

In a statement to WJZ, a spokesperson from the chemical company explained that this new project could reduce emissions, save energy, and lower costs compared to existing methods.

"With the required air permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment in place, Grace will set up a small R&D pilot lab within an existing building on our campus to study a plastic recycling innovation," the spokesperson said. "We are committed to operating in full compliance with the conditions set forth by MDE and appreciate their thorough, science-based review, as well as the Howard County community's engagement throughout this process."

Elected officials called on for support

"It's a pilot plant, right? They also don't know what will happen," Preston said.

After the permit approval, the MDE issued a notice stating, "The Department has reviewed the application and the comments received and has determined that the proposed installation would not cause violations of any applicable air pollution control regulations."

However, neighbors are demanding more safety precautions.

"We need some kind of guardrails to help us to be safe," Adadey said.

"Nobody has made a consent and emergency plan. I have not seen an emergency plan through the fire department," Preston said. "The gist of it is we are calling on our elected officials to help us."