Howard County Executive Ball creates task force to support economy amid federal cuts

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball signed an executive order Monday that established the Economic Competitiveness and Opportunities Now (ECON) task force aimed at supporting the economy amid federal workforce and funding cuts.

The move comes as the Trump administration continues its aggressive approach to lowering federal spending and creating a more efficient government with the help of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), run by Elon Musk.

CBS News reported that the task force is dedicated to rooting out government waste and fraud.

Since President Trump took office, DOGE has directed a number of government agencies to implement layoffs or buyouts, including the Department of Education, the Social Security Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

CBS News reported that layoffs in February reached their highest levels since 2020. The spike is due, in part, to the administration's cost-cutting efforts.

What will the ECON Task Force do?

County Executive Ball said the ECON Task Force is comprised of private sector experts, educational and workforce professionals, cabinet members and leaders in major industries.

The executive order directs the task force to recommend solutions to economic challenges, identify policies, regulations, strategies and actions that will strengthen Howard County's economy and develop an economic resiliency plan that provides short- and long-term strategies.

The task force will also present recommendations to accelerate the county's permitting and licensing processes and review procedures that impact the ability of a business to thrive.

According to Ball, the executive order also provides "recognition of the uncertainty and the impacts to the economy."

"We are trying to get ahead of some of the challenges they are facing right now at the kitchen table," Ball said during a news conference. "How do they address the issues of job loss when it comes to unemployment, when it comes to finding another job, when it comes to maybe starting another career."

Ball said the members of the task force are experts in numerous fields and will help the county "navigate the troubled waters that were all currently in."

Howard County impacted by federal changes

County Executive Ball has been vocal about the impacts that the recent federal changes have had on Howard County and its residents.

In early February, Ball expanded several resources for federal employees amid a buyout offer for federal workers. At the time, Ball said about 50,000 buyout-eligible federal workers lived in Howard County.

The county executive expanded resources again in March, saying the latest round of assistance could not only help federal workers but also benefit the county's economy.

The resources included expanded workforce development programs, business support programs and a hotline for workers who need more help.

During a Maryland Senate hearing last week, Ball discussed the impacts that the funding and workforce cuts would have on infrastructure, public safety and government operations in the county.

The county executive said if federal aid to Howard County is frozen or cut, the estimated impact could be more than $150 million.

"These actions have very real consequences - many of which will negatively impact Americans' lives and our national and local economy," Ball testified.

Ball said the $250 million Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan relies on federal funding, including a $75 million WIFIA loan from the Environmental Protection Agency and $20 million in funding from FEMA. As of March 12, at least $20 million in FEMA funding has been frozen.

The county executive also said $4 million in funds from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program has been paused.

During the hearing on March 13, Ball reported that Howard County receives the second-highest amount of federal contracting funds in Maryland, which totaled $6.1 billion in 2024.

He estimated that 30,000 federal workers in Maryland have been fired, eliminated or resigned.