Howard County Executive Ball discusses local impact of federal workforce and funding cuts during Senate hearing

During a Senate committee hearing Wednesday, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball discussed the impacts that federal workforce and funding cuts would have on infrastructure and public safety in the county and state.

Since taking office in January, President Trump has launched an effort to reduce federal spending and make the government more efficient with the help of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a task force led by Elon Musk.

The task force said it is dedicated to rooting out government waste and fraud, according to CBS News.

A recent spike in layoffs has been attributed, in part, to DOGE's federal workforce reduction strategy. CBS News reported that layoffs in February reached their highest levels since 2020.

The most recent round of layoffs targeted the Department of Education , leading to a 50% cut in its workforce.

DOGE has also directed several funding freezes and cuts , prompting concerns and leading to more workforce cuts for some.

Some of these actions have been blocked by federal judges in ongoing legal battles.

Howard County impacts

During Wednesday's hearing led by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW), County Executive Ball testified that DOGE's actions would impact critical infrastructure, public safety and government operations in Howard County.

The county executive thanked senators for "...holding Elon Musk and the White House accountable for the drastic actions it's taken in the form of funding freezes, undermining money-saving energy secure projects and eliminating jobs nationwide."

According to Ball, if federal aid to Howard County is frozen or cut, the estimated impact could reach more than $150 million.

"These actions have very real consequences - many of which will negatively impact Americans' lives and our national and local economy," Ball testified.

The county executive explained that the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan – which launched in 2018 after deadly floods in 2011, 2016 and 2018 destroyed Main Street – relies on federal funding.

The funding plan includes a $75 million WIFIA loan from the Environmental Protection Agency and $20 million in funding from FEMA.

According to Ball, the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan costs about $250 million, with ⅓ being supported by federal funding.

As of Wednesday, March 12, at least $20 million in FEMA funds have been frozen.

"Uncertainty about federal funding places Howard County in an extremely precarious position, assuming tremendous financial risk," Ball said.

More than $4 million in funds from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program was also paused, jeopardizing electric vehicle charging projects that were planned for the county in partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation, according to Ball.

Howard County has tens of thousands of federal workers and contractors, according to Ball. The county receives the second-highest amount of federal contracting dollars in Maryland, which totaled $6.1 billion in 2024.

Ball said an estimated 30,000 federal workers in Maryland have been fired, eliminated or resigned.

Howard County shares resources for federal workers

Since layoffs and workforce cuts began, Howard County has created several initiatives and shared resources for impacted federal workers.

In early March, the county expanded workforce development resources by creating job fairs and offering career counseling services.

The county also created a business resource expo and launched a helpline for federal workers who need assistance.