Howard County to announce resources for federal employees amid government workforce cuts

BALTIMORE — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will announce resources for federal employees Friday as President Trump continues to push for reductions in the federal workforce. Ball promised those resources were coming during a public forum earlier this week.

Just yesterday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the U.S. Office of Personnel Management's (OPM) proposal for federal employees to accept a buyout offer from the Trump administration.

Approximately 50,000 buyout-eligible federal workers live in Howard County, according to Ball.

What is the federal buyout offer?

In an email from the Office of Personnel Management in late January, more than 2 million federal employees were told they had until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 6 to participate in a "deferred resignation program," which allowed them to retain their pay and benefits until Sep. 30, 2025. Employees were told that they would go on administrative leave immediately while continuing to receive their pay and benefits if they resigned under the proposal. In the memo, the OPM said it could not provide "full assurance" of employment to those who chose not to take the buyout.

As of Feb. 5, about 40,000 federal workers had accepted the deferred resignation deal, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Four unions that represent more than 800,000 federal workers have sued the OPM, saying the deferred resignation program violates federal law. The unions also pointed out that funding for federal agencies expires in mid-March, with no appropriation in place from Congress to cover federal workers' salaries after that, including the buyout.

The pause issued by U.S. District Judge George O'Toole on Thursday extends the deadline for workers to decide until at least Monday night, pending another hearing on the matter.

"The program is not being blocked or canceled," the OPM said. "The government will honor the deferred resignation offer."

Federal employee hiring freeze

Before the pause, Mr. Trump ordered a hiring freeze for federal employees.

In a memo issued on Jan. 20, Mr. Trump said "I hereby order a freeze on the hiring of Federal civilian employees, to be applied throughout the executive branch. As part of this freeze, no Federal civilian position that is vacant at noon on January 20, 2025, may be filled, and no new position may be created except as otherwise provided for in this memorandum or other applicable law."

Military, immigration enforcement, national security, and public safety personnel were excluded from the freeze, according to the memo.

In the memo, Mr. Trump also instructed the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and the Administrator of the United States DOGE Service (USDS) to submit a plan to reduce the federal workforce within 90 days.

Marylanders concerned over federal workforce changes

Before the pause of the Trump administration's measure, Maryland joined 11 other states in warning federal employees not to accept the proposed buyout, saying that it would put federal employees in an "ambiguous position," and reduce the government's ability to provide support to Americans.

Earlier this week, some federal workers told WJZ they were concerned about the efforts to reduce the federal workforce.

In a speech to state lawmakers Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the state should become less reliant on federal jobs, amid the downsizing efforts.

During a public forum at Howard Community College Wednesday, Ball said the impact of the buyouts would be felt beyond Howard County.

"It'll impact our tax base, or if going to work five days a week, we're gonna have to figure out childcare, we're going to have to talk about congestion on the roads," Ball said.

